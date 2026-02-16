Strykers Sign Attackers Shkidchenko and Shelier

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) have signed Zahkar Shkidchenko and Barbaro Shelier, adding pace, creativity and a wealth of international experience to the club's roster. Both attackers are available immediately and could feature in tonight's home game against the Milwaukee Wave. While Shkidchenko is under contract through 2027-28, Shelier has committed through 2028-29, following a transfer from fellow MASL side Utica City FC in exchange for financial considerations.

Born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, Zahkar Shkidchenko earned a coveted spot in the youth academy of Dynamo Kyiv early in his life. After representing the European giants between the ages of 11 and 14, he continued his development domestically with FC Zmina Obolon, FC Avanhard Koriukivka and FC Lev Yashin.

In 2018, despite not speaking any English, the then 17-year-old moved to Illinois and played for Governors State University, the University of St. Francis and Lewis University. Between 2023 and 2025, he would lace up for United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) outfit FC Chicago Nation as well as for two more Chicago-based clubs in RWB Adria and Edgewater Castle FC.

"I'm incredibly grateful and excited to be joining the Strykers," said the 25-year-old Shkidchenko. "For a long time, I wasn't able to pursue opportunities like this, so finally being here truly means the world. What inspires me most is how much this organization gives back to the community. I'm ready to work hard, earn my place, help the team win, and continue growing as a player."

Barbaro Shelier arrives from Utica after an impactful run in the MASL and boasting a decorated indoor soccer background from his native Cuba. Hailing from Havana, the 28-year-old represented Centro Habana in Cuban futsal for a decade, playing extensively alongside current Strykers teammate Walter Díaz González. He also spent one year with neighboring Cerro. Like fellow attacker Díaz González, Shelier is a former standout with his country's senior futsal national team.

After leaving Cuba in 2023 and eventually making his way to Florida, the forward participated in the 2024 U.S. Futsal National Championship in Las Vegas with a team from Miami. In November of the same year, he joined Utica City FC and would go on to record 13 attacking points (9 goals, 4 assists) in as many appearances during the remainder of his first MASL campaign. Prior to joining Empire this season, Shelier recorded 15 points (11 goals, 4 assists) in 13 matches for UCFC.

Last summer, the Havana native suited up for Newtown Pride FC under current Empire Head Coach Onua Obasi, playing in The Soccer Tournament (TST), the world's most prestigious small-sided outdoor competition.

"I'm excited for this new challenge with the Strykers" said Shelier. "My goals are to be a leader, to keep improving, and to help us reach the playoffs and compete for a title. Eventually, I also want to push for individual honors such MVP and the Golden Boot. It's important I represent the club and the community in the right way. I'm ready to give it my all. Go, Empire!"

Onua Obasi offered his perspective on the pair of signings.

"We're thrilled to welcome both of these players," said the reigning MASL Coach of the Year. "In addition to being fast and highly technical, Zahkar Shkidchenko adds a weapon from range with his powerful left foot. He's a young player with lots of upside. We expect him to be a goalscorer for us. Barbaro Shelier provides us with a big, physical presence up top who possesses excellent range and the ability to dribble past defenders. I believe he has the potential to develop into one of the top players in this league."

