Blast Holds off Utica Rally in OT

Published on February 16, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast News Release







Utica, NY - The Baltimore Blast traveled up to upstate NY on Sunday to take on the Utica City FC. The Blast, who played less than 24 hrs ago losing at home to the St Louis Ambush, needed an extremely important road win as the playoff push had begun.

The Blast got out to a 1-0 lead just 34 seconds into the game as Veteran Defender Patrick Thompson scored off an assist from Captain Juan Pereira. It was a see-saw affair as the Blast and Utica traded blows and at the half, the Blast were all tied up with Utica 3-3. As the second half unfolded, the Blast rallied off 3 straight goals, Eber Ospina/Kevaughn Frater/Chad Poarch, to give the away side a 6-4 lead. Utica City FC however would not go away so easily as they rallied late and at full time, the score was all notted up at 7-7.

A 10 minute sudden death overtime would be needed to determine the winner of the match, however neither team could find the back of the net and it was off to a shootout. In the shootout, Blast Goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez came up big stopping all 3 shoutout attempts by Utica City FC. After missing their first 2 attempts, Blast Defender Oumar Sylla stepped up and buried his attempt into the upper corner of the net and the Blast won 8-7. The Blast still sit 6th in the MASL Standings as the playoff push continues with a 6-6-2 record on the season. The next match for the Blast is away in California to take on the Empire Strykers on Thursday 2/19-2026 at 9:35pm.

The next home match for the Blast is Saturday February 21, 2026 6pm start time vs the Milwaukee Wave. You can find all Blast ticket information at Ticketmaster.com. Also, catch all the Baltimore Blast broadcasts on MASLTV on Youtube.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.