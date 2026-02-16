Blast Topped by St Louis

Towson, MD - The Baltimore Blast welcomed the St Louis Ambush Saturday night at SECU Arena. The Blast, hoping to show the home fans a much needed win, however fell 7-3 to the Ambush. The Blast started extremely slow, falling behind early in the match 2-0. Finally the Blast got on the scoreboard as Forward Kevaughn Frater took a pass from Captain Juan Pereira to make the score 2-1. The Ambush continued to press the home side and took a 4-1 lead going into halftime. In the second half, Captain Jonatas Melo scored unassisted as the Blast attempted to crawl back into the match.

Unfortunately, that's as close as the Blast would get as the Ambush scored 3 more times in the second half to take the win 7-3. The Blast now sit 6th in the MASL Standings as the playoff push begins to shine in the distance with a 5-6-2 record on the season. The Blast do not have long to lick their wounds as they are back in action Sunday 2/15/2026 in Utica, NY to take on the Utica City FC. The next home match for the Blast is Saturday February 21, 2026 6pm start time vs the Milwaukee Wave. You can find all Blast ticket information at Ticketmaster.com. Also, catch all the Baltimore Blast broadcasts on MASLTV on Youtube.







