Empire Does It the Hard Way, Beats San Diego 5-4 in OT

Published on February 16, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers gave their playoff hopes a much-needed boost on Sunday evening, recording a dramatic 5-4 overtime win away to regional foes San Diego Sockers. The hugely important victory, which snapped a three-game losing streak for Head Coach Onua Obasi's men, came despite a spirited rally by an opponent that had played at Kansas City the night before and arrived back on the day of the second of its back-to-back weekend fixtures.

Having led 3-0 and later 4-2, the visitors saw their lead evaporate but managed to find the golden tally well into the final minute of the additional ten, thereby collecting two points and improving to 6-9-0 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on their 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. Empire goalkeeper Brian Orozco earned yet another attacking point in the match, bringing his total to a staggering seven in 11 appearances. Meanwhile, San Diego midfielder Leonardo De Oliveira had a netter and two assists in the match.

The Strykers jumped on top early. Positioned near the boards on the left, Dayerson Graterol received a pass by Justin Stinson and cut inside before releasing a hard drive from the yellow line that nestled inside the far post. San Diego nearly leveled the match late in the period, former Empire attacker Charlie Gonzalez smashing a shot off the crossbar on a power play. Back to even strength, fellow Sockers midfielder Sebastian Mendez then went close himself with less than ten seconds left on the clock. The 24-year-old's low show bounced off the inside of the right post and back into play.

The away side doubled its advantage well into the second quarter. Mounir Alami, Andy Reyes and Stinson combined for a beautiful interplay, with Reyes providing the assist and Stinson finding the back of the net for his second point. Moments after the break, Empire grabbed its third, as Ali Somow collected a pass by backstop lOrozco and drove into the opposition half on the left, followed by a long-range bullet into the near-side upper corner for 3-0. However, just as the Strykers appeared to be in cruise control, the hosts pulled two back before the end of the opening third of the quarter.

After Charlie Gonzalez received a pass by De Oliveira and picked out the far-side netting with a well-placed shot from the left, the Sockers made it 3-2 by taking full advantage of Empire 'keeper Brian Orozco being pushed up into the attack. On a breakaway, Juan Salazar set up Jesus Pacheco via a shot off the boards to the left of the frame, Pacheco easily slotting the ball into the open net.

Early in the final period, the Strykers came agonizingly close to reestablishing their two-goal edge. On a power play following one of many violations by San Diego in quick successions, Marco Fabián found himself with the ball on the left side of the box and opted to open up his hips, his curled effort from a tight angle rattling the right post. Empire did make it 4-2 deep into the quarter, Alan Perez releasing Alami down the right and the Moroccan beating netminder Nathaniel Linquist courtesy of an excquisite finish inside the left upright.

Fielding six attackers, the Sockers had a golden chance to pull one back inside the final third of the fourth period, as Luiz Morales fired a shot off the left post. San Diego finally managed to cut its deficit to 4-3 on a super power play. Continuing on with an additional field player after a Strykers blue card, Nick Perera fired home on a helper by De Oliveira. The netter set the stage for a dramatic late equalizer by the hosts, Empire getting dispossessed with 'keeper Orozco pushed up into the attack and De Oliveira finding the unguarded goal with a perfect hit from inside his own half.

Brazilian De Oliveira had a massive chance to win all three points for his team, but his effort in the dying moments bounced off the left post. It would be the final noteworthy action of the sixty minutes, as the two longtime rivals headed to overtime. After Sockers star Gonzalez tragically had to be wheelchaired off with an apparent leg injury, his former team scored with just over 28 second left for a dramatic 5-4 victory. Flying down the right on a counterattack, Issak Somow set up the winner with a ball off the boards by the near post. The pinpoint helper made for an easy tap-in from the doorstep by Alami.

Empire next embarks on an intense run of three hugely important home games in the span of six days. After battling Milwaukee tomorrow, Head Coach Obasi's squad faces Baltimore on Thursday and Tacoma on Sunday. Tickets to all Strykers games at Toyota Arena in Ontario are available.







