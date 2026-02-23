6,223 Witness History as Stinson, Strykers SteamrollStars

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers provided a huge sign of life in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) playoff race on Sunday evening, thumping the visiting Tacoma Stars 10-2, courtesy of a dominant team performance in front of a boisterous crowd of 6,223 at Toyota Arena. Those watching from the stands and from afar witnessed history play out in the match, as Strykers legend Justin Stinson not only collected a staggering two netters and four assists but is also now tied for the most career regular season points collected by a single player in his club's 12-year history (185).

With the decisive victory, Stinson and company improve to 8-9-1 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on their 2025-26 campaign.

Empire defender Robert Palmer enjoyed a very impressive showing of his own, putting up a brace and a trio of blocks. Forward Mounir Alami also had two goals, along with one assist.

The Strykers came out firing on all cylinders, and they were rewarded with the early go-ahead tally by Jorge DeLeon, who bagged his maiden netter of 2025-26 on a dime by Stinson. Still inside the opening third of the first period, Empire doubled its advantage when Alan Perez converted a spectacular helper by Abdul Mansaray. Forward Mansaray first forced a goalkeeper parry by way of a bicycle kick near the left upright. Having collected his own rebound, he then smashed the ball off the boards, from where it fell perfectly for Perez. The area native's hard first-time finish left veteran netminder Danny Waltman without a chance.

The home side had one more in it before the end of the quarter, Stinson making it 3-0 by rifling home a direct free kick from the top of the arc with 2.6 seconds left on the clock.

After the late netter, the Strykers grabbed their fourth very early in the second period, as midfielder Stinson released Alami down the right and the Moroccan sent an unstoppable effort underneath the crossbar. Less than a minute later, recent Empire addition Zahkar Shkidchenko collected his maiden MASL goal. On a power play, the Ukrainian converted from Stinson, who completed his first-half hat trick of assists. The numerical advantage was the result of a play that had initially earned the hosts a shootout, with another new signing, Barbaro Shelier, being stifled on the golden opportunity by backstop Waltman.

The visitors finally pulled a couple back inside the final five minutes and change before intermission. First, Ashkanov Apollon picked out Alessandro Canale to help get the Stars on the board. Then, Canale tallied again to make it 5-2, finishing from Alex Caceres. Empire would break the opposition's scoring momentum shortly after the break, as Shelier sent Shkidchenko through and the 25-year-old emphatically drove the ball underneath Waltman to reestablish his team's previous four-goal cushion.

Nearly halfway through the third quarter, it would be 7-2, Alami doing all the hard work on the right and centering perfectly to backline anchor Palmer, who rewarded his own hard run by touching home from the doorstep. Stinson then collected his fifth point of the night with five second left in the period. Following a foul inside Tacoma's penalty area, the St. Louis native sent 'keeper Luis Birrueta the wrong way for a confident conversion from the spot.

Well into the game's closing period, the Strykers added a ninth when Alami cleaned up after a Lucas Ramalho header that was initially parried by Waltman. Then came Empire's historic final goal, which was fired home centrally by Palmer on another assist by Stinson. By contributing his fourth dime and his sixth point of the match, St. Louis native Stinson helped round out the final score at 10-2 while also tying Franck Tayou's long-standing points record in the process.

Empire next welcomes rivals San Diego Sockers to Ontario for another clash with massive playoff implications on Thursday, March 5. Tickets to all Strykers games at Toyota Arena are available.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.