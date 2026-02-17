Empire Fights off Wave Rally, Holds on for 8-7 Win

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers made it back-to-back wins in their second straight nailbiter on Monday evening, defeating the first-place Milwaukee Wave 8-7 at home. With both teams playing their second game in as many days, the Strykers nearly let a 4-0 halftime lead slip away, as Milwaukee launched a furious comeback after the break. The Wisconsinites outscored Empire 7-4 in the final 27 minutes of the match, powered by a four-point performance from Alex Sanchez and a three-point performance from Max Ferdinand, along with a brace by goalkeeper Gerardo Perez.

Robert Palmer, Alan Perez and Brian Orozco had standout showings for the Strykers. While backline anchor Palmer collected two assists and three blocks, defender-midfielder Perez continued his fantastic form on offense with two more goals and another helper. 'Keeper Orozco made a staggering 18 saves and recorded a save percentage of 72.0%.

With the victory, Empire improves to 7-9-0 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on their Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign, injecting further life into their postseason hopes.

The home side grabbed the lead just over a third of the way into the opening period. On a beautiful interplay in the right corner between Ant Powell, Polo Hernandez and Lucas Ramalho, Hernandez picked out fellow midfielder Ramalho for a simple finish from close range. The Strykers would double their lead with just over 42 seconds left on the clock, Justin Stinson receiving the ball from Palmer and sending a clever screened shot into the near-side bottom corner from the right.

In the game's second quarter, the Empire attack picked up right where it had left off, Perez picking out Mounir Alami for 3-0 just over four minutes in. Stinson then bagged his second netter late in the period, as the stung the gloves of Perez and collected his own rebound before calmly slotting the ball underneath the Wave backstop and inside the right post.

Milwaukee pulled one back early in the third quarter, 'keeper Perez adding to his attack-minded reputation by bravely pushing forward and taking a touch inside the right corner before poking a hard effort underneath the crossbar for 4-1. After the Wave's Mario Alvarez produced a spectacular last-ditch block with Perez again off his line, denying Stinson's attempted finish into the open net, Alvarez's side would cut its deficit to one by scoring two more goals for a total of three straight.

First, Max Ludwig picked up a pass by Sanchez and made it 4-2 by tucking a low curler inside the far post from a tight angle on the left. Then, Derek Huffman ran onto an attacking restart and sent a powerful first-time hit on frame that was touched home at the doorstep by Ferdinand. With their big lead reduced by three in barely more than six minutes, the Strykers would grab two crucial netters to interrupt their opponents' momentum.

After Dayerson Graterol produced a carbon copy of his goal in Sunday's overtime win at San Diego, cutting inside from the left and rifling a bullet underneath the bar, Abdul Mansaray won possession with Milwaukee's Perez pushed up and made it 6-3 by calmly sending the ball into the unguarded goal from inside his own half.

To the visitors' credit, they refused to give up, and they were rewarded when netminder Perez completed his brace, smashing a shot inside the near post from the right. Alvarez collected the assist on the play. Empire answered back shortly thereafter, as Alan Perez made it 7-4 after the ball was poked clear by recent signing Barbaro Shelier, who registered his first point in his first game with the new club.

The Wave kept things close by bagging its fifth with just under seven minutes to go in the contest. Ferdinand found Sanchez on the left, and the attacking ace opened up his hips to send a gorgeous curler over the top of fully-outstretched backstop Orozco and into the far-side upper ninety. Perez then reestablished his team's previous three-goal advantage at the other end. On a counterattack, a pair of Strykers missed first wide and then high, defender-midfielder Perez opportunistically nodding home the second rebound for 8-5.

The match transitioned into high drama mode when Milwaukee recorded two consecutive tallies to get back to within one. After Sanchez blasted a hart shot inside the left upright on a helper by Ferdinand, Oscar Flores converted from Sanchez to make it 8-7 with just over two minutes left on the clock. The away side continued to send its goalkeeper forward for the remainder of the contest, forcing a frantic conclusion and several moments of desperate defending by the Empire players. In the end, Head Coach Onua Obasi's side did just enough to hold on for a massive three points.

The Empire Strykers have two more hugely important home games on the docket for this week. After taking on the Baltimore Blast on Thursday, February 19, they face off with the Tacoma Stars on Sunday, February 22.







