Wave Split Games out West; Milwaukee Lose at Empire

Published on February 17, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The 7-Time Champion Milwaukee Wave split a back to back weekend, losing to the Empire Strykers on Monday night.

The Milwaukee Wave's mid February schedule has been challenging and their four game winning streak came to a close on Monday at the back half of their back to back western road trip.

The start of the game was relatively slow for the Wave, the Stryker's energetic offense and a few defensive mistakes led to the Empire Strykers claiming a lead through the first two quarters. Lucas Ramalho and Mounir Alami each scored alongside Justin Stinson's two goals to put the Milwaukee Wave behind 0-4. Despite some dangerous chances, the Milwaukee Wave would not score in the first half.

"The killer was the fact that we didn't score," Head Coach Marcio Leite said. The goalless first half is entirely uncharacteristic of the Milwaukee Wave, whose back to back road games and travel took a physical toll.

Despite being up against the wall, the Milwaukee Wave made serious headway in the third quarter. Rookie goalkeeper Gerardo "Jerry" Perez struck first gold for the Wave, scoring a goal in the first three minutes of the half. In a reversal of roles which you can only find in indoor soccer, Mario Alvarez made a one-on-one save with his feet to protect the Wave from returning to a four goal deficit. The energy had shifted Milwaukee's favor for some time.

"They battled all the way through. They battled for every play, they battled for every ball," Leite said. Max Ludwig scored the next goal for the Wave with Alex Sanchez providing the assist. Less than a minute after, Max Ferdinand re directed Andre Hayne's shot into the top corner and the Milwaukee Wave only trailed 3-4. Before the quarter came to a close the Strykers scored two more goals and a challenging fourth quarter lay ahead.

Jerry Perez proved again in his ability to impact the Milwaukee Wave's offense, scoring his second goal of the competition in the fourth quarter. After Alan Perez scored for the Strykers, Sanchez responded with a fierce top corner strike of his own. The Strykers scored once more before the Wave mounted what looked to be a late comeback from behind 5-8.

Sanchez and Ferdinand connected again, when Sanchez beat his defender to find the top corner of Stryker's goal. With less than three minutes left to play, Oscar Flores scored and the deficit was just one goal. The game would end 7-8.

"We knew it was going to be hard," Leite said. Following the three point weekend, the Milwaukee Wave retain their spot at the top of the table. They have another back to back weekend on the horizon where they'll meet the Baltimore Blast and the St. Louis Ambush.

The Milwaukee Wave will face the Baltimore Blast at SECU Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, February 21 at 5pm CST.

The Wave will return home on Sunday, February 22 at 3:05pm CST where they'll meet the St. Louis Ambush at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee Wisconsin.







