Wave Defeat Rival Comets Tuesday in Annual School Day Game

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Milwaukee Wave Professional Soccer Team hosted their annual School Day game at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Tuesday morning where thousands of students from across the region took in a fun day of soccer and learning.

Educator's Credit Union was on hand sharing information about money management and available scholarships, while the American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin SE Branch was on hand teaching kids about all thing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math and informing children about the free Stem Expo event Saturday, February 28 at the UWM Student Union from 10:30am - 2:30pm. Milwaukee Wave's #10 Mario Alvarez scored 4 goals and an assist (5 points) #80 Alex Sanchez, the league's leading goal scorer, added 1 goal and 3 assists.

#99 Andre Hayne had 1 goal and two assist.







