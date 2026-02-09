Milwaukee Wave Return Home to Face Comets; MASL Titans Clash for the Top Spot

The 7-Time Champion Milwaukee Wave come home to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for their annual school-day game, where they'll meet the Kansas City Comets for a battle at the top of the table.

The two sides employ superstar forces, some of the league's best talent will take the stage on Tuesday. The Wave will be challenging two of the league's best targets, Zach Reget and Rian Marques. The pair lead the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) in goal contributions, tied with 29 points each. Last Season's Defender of the Year, Chad Vandegriffe will look to hold down the defensive end. The Milwaukee Wave boast significant firepower in the likes of Alex "Saucy" Sanchez and Mario Alvarez. Sanchez leads the MASL in scoring, his 21 goals have brought offensive dominance to the Wave this season. Alvarez has proven to be one of the league's most composed defenders, generating 13 assists in his 23 point season. Alongside the likes of Alex Steinwasher's playmaking abilities, the Milwaukee Wave have an incredibly balanced look.

"It's about 2 teams who want to be in 1st place in the league and I think it's going to be a battle," Head Coach Marcio Leite said. The MASL has a competitive race on its hands for the top three spots. The Milwaukee Wave will host the first-place Kansas City Comets with an opportunity to claim the first spot. The Comets have a three point advantage but the Wave, with two games in hand, would take charge of the table with a win on Tuesday. The matchup between these two teams is historically an emotionally charged one, the table implications will further raise the stakes.

"With both teams again being healthy and with a lot of energy, it's going to be fun," Leite said. Both teams have had more than a full week of rest and preparation, MASL fans have the rare opportunity to see a fully recharged battle between two of the league's top teams at this point in the season.

The last time the Milwaukee Wave saw the Comets was at home after the Wave beat the San Diego Sockers the night before. Stefan Stokic employed a young and athletic lineup to put the Wave on their heels early. On Tuesday, both teams will be at their best and a memorable meeting between the two historic teams is sure to be on the horizon.

The Milwaukee Wave will face the Kansas City Comets at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, February 10 at 10:35am CST.







