Comets Set for Kids Day Game in Milwaukee

Published on February 9, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Kansas City Comets end their longest layoff this season when they visit the Milwaukee Wave on Tuesday morning, hoping to strengthen their hold atop the MASL standings in the fourth and final regular-season meeting between the longtime rivals.

The morning matchup features two of the leading MVP candidates with Rian Marques representing the Comets and Alex Sanchez representing the Milwaukee Wave. Marques leads the league with 2.4 points per game while Sanchez leads the league with 21 goals.

The Comets sit in first place entering the matchup, while the Wave is close behind in third with two games in hand. The season series has favored Tuesday's hosts, with the visiting team winning all three matchups so far, including a 7-5 Comets victory at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Jan. 18.

The Comets return to action for the first time this month following a 6-3 home win over the Empire Strykers on Jan. 30, powered by a hat trick from Marques and two goals from Michael Lenis. The result kept Kansas City in first place with a much-needed defensive performance as they held an opponent under four goals for the fifth time this season. Now averaging 6.7 goals per game and carrying a +14 goal differential, the Comets hope to build from their most recent outing.

The Comets have been especially effective when dictating the pace early as they are 6-2 when scoring first this season and a perfect 8-0 when leading at halftime.

Defensively, Chad Vandegriffe continues to anchor the back line and enters the match leading the MASL with 37 blocks, trailing Berto Palmer by two blocks for most in league history. Goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu has earned a league-leading eight wins.

Offensively, the Comets remain well represented across the league leaderboard with Marques and Zach Reget both in the conversation for league MVP, tied for the MASL lead with 29 points. Marques also ranks third with 12 assists.

On the availability front, Leo Acosta, Ali Alomari and Anderaos are listed out for Tuesday's contest through injury. Marques, Lucas Sousa, Ramone Palmer, Julio Coronado and Philip Ejimadu are all listed as probable.

Milwaukee Wave

Milwaukee enters the matchup in strong form, sitting third in the standings and riding a two-game winning streak after a two-game losing streak.

The Wave are averaging 6.6 goals per game with a 5.9 goals against and have been particularly strong at home with a 4-1-0 record at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Their only home defeat came to the Comets last month as KC got off to a fast start and held on to secure all three points.

While Sanchez is among the MVP contenders leading the league in goals, Mario Alvarez is another offensive weapon, ranking second with 13 assists. The duo is joined by Javier Steinwascher on the points leaderboard, with all three in the top seven pointscorers in the MASL this season.

Tuesday provides the Wave with an opportunity to take the season series for the second straight season against the Comets.

Each of the first three meetings was decided by the visiting team. Milwaukee claimed the first two matchups, but now the Comets are in position to even the series and maintain separation in the standings.

The Wave will be without Ian Bennett and Nestor Dominguez while Ricardo Caralho is questionable. The veteran tandem of Tony Walls and Max Ferdinand are both probable.

With playoff positioning at stake and the season series on the line, Tuesday's matchup sets up as another pivotal chapter in the MASL's biggest rivalry.







