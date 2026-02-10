Comets Drop Kids Day Clash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI. - The early start did not prove to be beneficial for the Kansas City Comets, who fell to the Milwaukee Wave 10-6 on Tuesday morning at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena as they dropped the season series for a second consecutive year.

A 4-point performance from Rian Marques, including a hat trick, could only assist in letting the game get too far away from the Comets. Milwaukee's 7-goal first half left the Comets working from behind nearly all morning as Mario Alvarez led the Wave with a 5-point showing.

A pair of early penalties presented both teams with an opportunity to take the lead. After the Comets were unable to capitalize on the advantage, the Wave did capitalize when Alvarez fired the Wave ahead on an assist from Andre Hayne midway through the first quarter.

The Wave scored two more in the opening quarter, capitalizing on defensive lapses from the visitors. Rian Marques put the Comets on the board before the first quarter expired, poking in a loose ball in the box to make it 3-1.

Despite getting back within two scores, the Comets dug themselves into a bigger hole by conceding four more goals. Oscar Flores restored Milwaukee's 3-goal lead before Alvarez completed his first-half hat trick with two more in the second, and Max Ferdinand put the Wave ahead 7-1 with a strike in the final seconds of the half.

The Comets showed some life in the third period, but it was too little to compete with the Wave. Zach Reget stung the Wave 42 seconds into the third, followed by Dom Francis' redirection getting the Comets back within four, but Alvarez and Alex Steinwascher scored around another Marques goal to remain in command with a 9-4 lead going to the fourth.

With the Comets coming out with six attackers in the final frame, Marques used it to his advantage to finish his hat trick until Alex Sanchez got his first of the contest to make it 10-5. Francis completed the game with a brace to pull one back for the Comets, assisted by Marques on another sixth attacker goal.

The defeat drops the Comets to second place in the MASL standings, now level with the Wave on 27 points but losing the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Comets will look to retain a top-two spot on Saturday, Feb. 14, when they host third-place San Diego Sockers, who sit three points back.

The team will celebrate Play with Heart Night in partnership with the American Heart Association for Saturday's contest. Visit kccomets.com/tickets to secure your seat for another big matchup on Silverstein Eye Centers Field.

SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST MKE Alvarez (Hayne) 7:14 PP; MKE Hayne (Alvarez) 10:05; MKE Da-Silva (Correa) 12:33; KC Marques 13:15. MKE Walls (bc - tripping) 2:03; KC Palmer (bc - two-footed tackle) 6:42

2ND MKE Flores (Sanchez) 0:09; MKE Alvarez (Hayne) 7:57; MKE Alvarez (Sanchez) 14:11; MKE Ferdinand (Flores) 14:45. KC Marques (bc - contact above shoulders) 8:34; KC Marques (yc - dissent) 8:34; MKE Leite (yc - dissent) 15:00; MKE Azcueta (yc - dissent) 15:00.

3RD KC Reget (Lenis) 0:42; KC Francis (Thetsane) 2:10; MKE Alvarez (Sanchez) 6:02; KC Marques (Palmer) 9:29; MKE A. Steinwascher (Flores) 12:00. None.

4TH KC Marques (Flores) 2:58; MKE Sanchez (Huffman) 7:27; KC Francis (Marques) 8:51. MKE Flores (bc - charging) 13:11.

STATISTIC COMETS MILWAUKEE

SHOTS 29 24

BLOCKS 7 8

FOULS 19 14

PENALTY MINUTES 9 9

POWER PLAY 0/2 1/2

Attendance - 4,506







