Utica City FC Parts Ways with Head Coach Hewerton Moreira

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica, NY - Utica City FC announced today that the club has parted ways with Head Coach Hewerton Moreira, marking a pivotal moment in the direction and future of the organization.

This decision comes after extensive internal evaluation and reflection on the club's competitive standards, long-term vision, and commitment to delivering a championship-caliber product for the city of Utica.

"We appreciate everything Hewerton has done for our organization," said Utica City FC General Manager Tommy Tanner. "This decision does not come lightly and was extremely difficult. We wish Hewerton only the best in his future, and we are proud to have had him as our coach the last four years."

Coach Moreira led Utica City FC to a record of 46-33-6 in four seasons, including a 2-5 record in the playoffs. The organization believes it is time to turn the page and set a new standard moving forward.

"Our commitment for this organization is to win a championship," Tanner continued. "Our fans deserve excellence. They invest their time, their passion, and their trust in us, and it is our responsibility to match that commitment every single day."

Tanner will assume the role of Interim Head Coach as the organization searches for Utica City FC's next Head Coach. In this capacity, Tanner will oversee all operations both on and off the field.

"We have the pieces and the opportunity to build a championship team," Tanner said. "Our core is strong, and the organization is committed to growing in a direction that leads to a championship for Utica."







