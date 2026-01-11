San Diego Pulls away from Blast

Towson, MD - The Baltimore Blast renewed a historic rivalry at home versus the San Diego Sockers. The Blast and the Sockers are considered indoor soccer royalty as they have 26 Indoor Soccer Championships between them. This rivalry goes back almost 44 years with their first ever matchup on November 12 1982 at the Baltimore Civic Center.

After a scoreless first quarter, Blast midfielder Victor Perreiras took a pass from Alejandro Chavez and slotted the shot past the Sockers goalkeeper to take a 1-0 lead.

The Blasts' good play continued in the second quarter, when midfielder Alejandro Chavez finished a ball from a fantastic effort to put the Blast up 2-0. As halftime approached, with the Blast leading 3-0, some bad luck plagued the Blast as they scored 2 own goals to bring the Sockers back into the match 3-2 at halftime. In the second half, it was all Sockers, as they scored 5 straight goals, led by Nick Pereras hat trick, and the Sockers came out victorious at SECU Arena 9-6. The Blast fell to 3-3-2 on the season.

The next home match for the Blast is Saturday January 18, 2026 12pm start time vs the Utica City FC. You can find all Blast ticket information at Ticketmaster.com. Also, catch all the Baltimore Blast broadcasts on MASLTV on Youtube.







