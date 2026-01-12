St. Louis Ambush Experience a Star-Crossed Night in Washington

St. Louis Ambush vs. the Tacoma Stars

Kent, Washington - After holding a lead until late in the fourth quarter, the St. Louis Ambush suffered a frustrating shootout loss to the Tacoma Stars Sunday evening at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. The loss dropped the Ambush to 4-3-2 (wins-losses-overtime losses) on the season, while the Stars improved to 5-2-0. Tacoma also remains undefeated (5-0) at home thus far this season..

St. Louis got on the board first in the fourteenth minute of the first quarter when Mario Falsone sent a pass to Daniel Torrealba, who was besieged by two Tacoma players in the box, but still managed to get a toe on the ball and find the target.

In the sixth minute of the second period, Torrealba struck again with a long shot that beat Tacoma goalkeeper Luis Birrueta, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead. Three minutes later, Riley Urie got off a shot that eluded Birrueta to give the Ambush a 3-0 advantage. The Stars shaved the lead to 3-1 the seventh minute with a long, low shot out of reach of Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento. Just over a minute later, Tacoma got another tally when Jamael Cox fired a rocket from outside the arc, making it a one-goal game (3-2). With a minute and a half remaining, William Eskay's unassisted goal gave the Ambush a 4-2 lead that held until the halftime buzzer.

In the fifth minute of the third frame, Tacoma's Yahir Romero scored against Nascimento, who had made a save seconds earlier and was unable to get to Romero's shot. The back-and-forth continued with Robert Kristo scoring for the Ambush in the ninth minute and Christian Fernandez for the Stars at the twelve minute mark to make it a 5-4 match.

St. Louis increased their lead in the ninth minute of the fourth quarter when Riley Urie fought his way through two Tacoma defenders and dished the ball to Kristo, who tapped it in for a 6-4 lead. The Stars got a golden opportunity when Nascimento was sent off for a handball outside the box and Tacoma was awarded a shootout. Jose Ogaz came off the bench cold to mind the net for the Ambush and Ramos scored for the Stars, making it a one-goal (6-5) battle once again. With 3.3 seconds remaining on the clock and the sixth attacker in play for the Stars, Nani Mendoza scored for Tacoma, sending the contest into overtime knotted at six.

Despite a fast and furious overtime period, neither team found the back of the net, sending the contest into a shootout. All three Ambush players failed to score, while Ramos scored for Tacoma, giving the home side a 7-6 victory.

Next up, the Ambush return home to The Family Arena in St. Charles to host the Empire Strykers Friday, January 16 at 7:05 p.m. CT.

