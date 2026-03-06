St. Louis Ambush Host Empire Strykers Saturday at Family Arena

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







Saint Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush host the Empire Strykers Saturday, March 7 at 6:05 p.m. at The Family Arena

The Ambush come into the weekend with an 11-5-3 (wins-losses-overtime losses) record and are residing in second place in the Major Arena Soccer League. Empire is in sixth place at 8-10-1. Saturday's match is the third of four meetings between the Ambush and Strykers slated for the 2025-26 regular season. The Ambush won the previous two games.

The top six teams in the standings earn a playoff spot and the Ambush have only five regular season games remaining. Although they have not yet clinched a postseason berth, they are likely to do so and are jockeying for a favorable seed in the playoffs. Two teams behind the Ambush in the standings (Kansas City and Baltimore) each play on Friday night and could pass the Ambush with victories, giving Saturday's duel even more importance. With only a six-point spread from the first place San Diego Sockers to the fifth place Baltimore Blast, teams are likely to leapfrog one another and trade places several times before the regular season concludes on March 29.

At halftime on Saturday, fans will be treated to the annual Mascot Game, featuring mascots from St. Louis area sports teams and businesses. The fun and zany game has become a favorite of fans of all ages.

Following Saturday's action, the Ambush embark on a two-game road trip, visiting the Tacoma Stars on Saturday, March 21, followed by the San Diego Sockers on Sunday, March 22. The next Ambush home game is scheduled for Friday, March 27, when Utica City FC invades The Family Arena for a 7:05 p.m. CDT first kick. The regular season concludes when the Ambush visit the Strykers Sunday, March 29.

Ambush group and single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season are on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.