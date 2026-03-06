Toth Dominates as Strykers Fall 4-0 to Sockers

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers' efforts to boost their Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) playoff odds fell flat on Thursday evening, as the sixth-place side struggled on attack and ultimately fell 4-0 to visiting rivals San Diego Sockers, failing to score in a game for only the second time in franchise history and for the first time at home. While first-place San Diego put on a defensive clinic throughout the contest, former Empire backstop Chris Toth also enjoyed an extraordinary showing for the Sockers. The 36-year-old made several key plays en route to recording a total of 14 saves and a rare 100% save percentage.

Current Strykers netminder Brian Orozco put in a strong performance of his own, finishing with 12 saves and an excellent 85.7% save percentage. Of the four goals the 24-year-conceded, two came off the foot of San Diego midfielder Sebastian Mendez.

Notably, Chris Toth was also between the sticks for the Sockers when they shut out the Strykers for the first time in November 2017. The MASL goalkeeping giant would join the Ontario Fury (today's Empire Strykers) after the conclusion of that season and go on to spend four of the next five campaigns battling for points at Toyota Arena.

Thursday's setback sees Empire drop to 8-10-1 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on its 2025-26 campaign.

After a fiercely contested but uneventful first quarter, San Diego took the lead just over a minute into the second, Drew Ruggles finding Luiz Morales, who cut inside from the right and sent a low drive inside the far post. Still early in the period, the away side then had a golden chance to double its advantage.

Pushing up off his line, backstop Brian Orozco uncharacteristically lost the ball to Momo Gueye on a dribble and had no choice but to pull down the former Stryker. Because of the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity, Orozco was sent to the sin bin, and Brandon Gomez entered the turf to face off with legendary Sockers forward Kraig Chiles on the subsequent shootout. Gomez clearly was not intimidated by the big name, as he produced back-to-back kick saves to keep his team's deficit at one.

However, San Diego did make it 2-0 mere moments after the second half kicked off. Backline anchor Mitchell Cardenas hit a cleaver ball off the boards to the right of the goal, and Nick Perera's deft heel touch inside the box set up Sebastian Mendez for a simple finish from close range.

After the early netter, the Sockers scored again late in the quarter, and again they used the boards to their advantage. Chiles found himself on the end of a long ball and smartly opted to smash it off the fiberglass by the right post, thereby centering perfectly to Mendez, whose hard first-time hit kissed the inside of the left post and nestled in the back of the net for 3-0.

San Diego added its fourth less than three minutes into the final period, courtesy of some nice interplay that forced Empire netminder Orozco off his line and ultimately allowed Chiles to pass the ball into the empty goal. It would be the final tally of the match, as the away side continued its dominant defensive performance and managed to hold on for the shutout.

The Empire Strykers will have to dust themselves off quickly, given they face an important away clash with the St. Louis Ambush this coming Saturday, followed by a classic six-pointer at home against their top competitor for the final playoff spot, the Tacoma Stars, on Thursday, March 12. Tickets to all 2025-26 Strykers games at Toyota Arena in Ontario are available here.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.