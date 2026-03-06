Sockers Sign Rugged Defender Stefan Mijatovic

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers today announced the signing of free agent defender Stefan Mijatovic to a Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. As per league and club policy, terms of the deal will not be announced. Mijatovic is active and available for selection for Sunday's home match against Baltimore.

Mijatovic, 29, is in his eighth season in the MASL, and his first appearance for San Diego will mark the ninth team he has suited up for in the league. Stefan began the season with the Kansas City Comets, netting (2-6=8) points in five games before being given his release. He was signed by the Sockers prior to the February 26 MASL trade deadline, and has been a trialist at training for the past two weeks. A 2025 MASL All-Star, Mijatovic enjoyed his best success in 2023-24, when he totaled a career-best (16-17=33) points in 22 matches, split between Tacoma and Empire. Mijatovic has played for Team USA in the World Minifootball Federation (WMF) internationally, and has career totals of (45-42=87) points and 104 blocked shots in 93 career matches. Mijatovic was born in Halle an der Saale, Germany, and later attended York Community High School in Elmhurst, IL. He first entered the league with the Chicago Mustangs in 2016.

The San Diego Sockers (12-4-2, 36 points) are in first place in the MASL standings table with six matches remaining on their season schedule. The Sockers host the Baltimore Blast on Sunday afternoon at Frontwave Arena for a 3:00pm PDT kickoff. Tickets are available for this Military Night game by visiting frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.







