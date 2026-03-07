Comets Fall Short in Road Thriller

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







KENT, WA - The Kansas City Comets put forth a valiant effort but ultimately fell 9-7 to the Tacoma Stars in a high-scoring showdown at accesso ShoWare Center on Friday night.

The game showcased explosive bursts from both sides, with the Comets building a second-quarter lead before Tacoma's third-quarter surge proved decisive. Despite peppering the goal with numerous attempts, the Comets were never able to get back even the rest of the way.

After conceding the opener, the Comets traded goals in a frenetic first quarter that ended 3-3. Defender Lesia Thetsane ignited the Comets' attack, scoring the first pair of equalizers before completing his first-quarter hat trick late in the frame to give the Comets a 3-2 lead.

While Tacoma equalized in the final seconds of the first, the Comets came out firing in the second with three goals in the opening 90 seconds. Zach Reget opened the frame just 15 seconds in, assisted by Dominic Francis, followed quickly by Christian Anderaos at 46 seconds on an assist from Thetsane. Michael Lenis capped the run at 1:28, assisted by Ramone Palmer, as the Comets flew into halftime with a 6-3 lead.

The third quarter belonged to the Stars, who erupted for five unanswered goals to flip the script. Franck Tayou opened his account in his Stars debut to start the comeback 4:36 into the third before Jamael Cox added another at 5:20 with Chase Hanson's setup.

Tayou tied it midway through the third before Khai Brisco gave Tacoma the lead at 9:50, and Cox struck again less than a minute later to make it 8-6. Anderaos finally ended the run to pull the Comets back within one, assisted by Rian Marques heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Comets' hopes were dashed when Cox completed his hat trick, assisted by Alex Caceres. The Comets had opportunities to get back into the game, with Zach Reget playing as the sixth attacker, but the Comets were unable to convert.

The defeat dropped the Comets to fifth place in the MASL standings following a Baltimore Blast victory against Utica City FC earlier Friday night. They will remain in fifth throughout the weekend as they look to answer back with a back-to-back next weekend.

The Comets return home next Saturday, March 14, when they host the San Diego Sockers. With a Celebrity Game at halftime, tickets are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST TAC Canale 8:12; KC Thetsane 11:06; TAC John (R. Cox) 12:00; KC Thetsane (Pino) 12:10; KC Thetsane 13:48; TAC Ramos (Mendoza) 14:42. KC Lenis (bc - pushing) 9:40; TAC Caceres (bc - holding) 10:03; TAC Caceres (yc - delay of game after time penalty) 10:03; KC Ejimadu (bc - tripping) 14:13.

2ND KC Reget (Francis) 0:15; KC Anderaos (Thetsane) 0:46; KC Lenis (Palmer) 1:28. None.

3RD TAC F. Tayou (R. Cox) 4:36; TAC J. Cox (Hanson) 5:20; TAC F. Tayou (Mendoza) 7:28; TAC Brisco (Ramos) 9:50; TAC J. Cox (Caceres) 10:43; KC Anderaos (Marques) 13:37. KC Anderaos (bc - tripping) 6:14.

4TH TAC J. Cox (Caceres) 4:40. TAC Brisco (yc - dissent) 14:07.

GAME STATS

STATISTIC COMETS TACOMA

SHOTS 20 23

BLOCKS 3 4

FOULS 10 19

PENALTY MINUTES 6 12

POWER PLAY 0/1 2/3

Attendance - 1,505







