Comets Travel to Tacoma for Crucial Road Clash with Stars

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets head to the Pacific Northwest on Friday night for a key road matchup against the Tacoma Stars.

The Comets enter the contest hoping to continue their push toward the top of the MASL standings while looking to complete the two-game season series sweep of Tacoma. The Comets have spent much of the season among the league leaders and will be eager to secure valuable road points against a Stars team that has been strong at home, with some added ammunition recently joining Tacoma's squad.

After a week off, the Comets return to action for the first time since Feb. 22, when they defeated Utica City FC 6-5. They went up 5-2 before hanging on to take all three points last time out.

The Comets have been among the best offensive teams throughout the season, averaging 6.6 goals per game. Rian Marques (23 goals, 15 assists) is closing in on another career season as he leads the MASL with 2.5 points per game to lead the Comets' offense alongside Zach Reget (21 goals, 12 assists) and Dom Francis (14 goals, 4 assists).

Defensive standouts have also added offensive contributions, most notably from Nacho Flores (8 goals, 10 assists) and Lesia Thetsane (12 goals, 5 assists). Behind the ball, the Comets look to the league's leading shotblocker, Chad Vandegriffe, and goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu, who is closing in on his first 200-save season, to improve a Comets team that has allowed 6.0 goals per game - a much higher rate than they had hoped for.

The Comets will be without Leo Acosta (back) and Julio Coronado (shoulder) while David Stankovic, Chase Peterson, DeBray Hollimon, Erik Pereira, Junior Kazeem, Lucas Sousa and Nathan Durdle will also miss Friday's contest. Marques (back) is listed as probable.

Meetings between the Comets and Stars have swayed back and forth over the years. Last season's meetings were decided by narrow margins - with Tacoma winning both - but the Comets cruised past the Stars in a 9-2 thumping on Jan. 16 earlier this season.

The Opponent

Tacoma enters the weekend in the thick of the MASL playoff race with some veteran reinforcements hoping to give them the extra edge they need. The Stars currently sit outside the playoffs, but a regulation win would put them on level terms with Empire.

The Stars have been most lethal on their home floor at the accesso ShoWare Center, where they lead the league with seven home wins and a 7-3-0 overall home record.

Much of Tacoma's attack over the years has revolved around Nick Perera, but his offseason departure left a star vacancy that hadn't been filled until last week. Four-time MASL MVP Franck Tayou, who is the league's all-time leading scorer, has stepped into the vacancy and could make his Stars debut on Friday after signing last week alongside veteran defender Uzi Tayou and MASL newcomer Tony Peña.

The Stars also traded for Claysson De Lima, the 2021 MASL Goalkeeper of the Year. In total, the Stars have added eight players since Feb. 20 as they look to contend for their first Ron Newman Cup championship.

Jamael Cox has led the Stars' offense heading into this weekend, tallying 18 points with 10 goals. The Stars hope the new signings can have an immediate impact in producing for a Stars offense that has faced some struggles.

Tacoma will be without veteran defender Logan Jones (foot).

After Friday's contest, the Comets return home on March 14 to host the league-leading San Diego Sockers. Tickets are available at kccomets.com/tickets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 5, 2026

Comets Travel to Tacoma for Crucial Road Clash with Stars - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.