Chris Toth earns shutout with 14 saves against Empire

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release









San Diego Sockers goalkeeper Chris Toth prepares to Stop an Empire Strykers shot

(San Diego Sockers, Credit: Empire Strykers) San Diego Sockers goalkeeper Chris Toth prepares to Stop an Empire Strykers shot(San Diego Sockers, Credit: Empire Strykers)

ONTARIO, CA - Chris Toth made 14 saves for his third career shutout, as the San Diego Sockers blanked the Empire Strykers 4-0 on Thursday night at Toyota Arena, moving into sole possession of first place in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). Toth made 11 of his 14 saves in the second half, and San Diego defenders blocked nine shots along the way, helping the Sockers to their second shutout of the season. It was the 25th shutout in the twelve-year history of the league.

San Diego (12-4-2, 36 points) extended their points streak to eight matches (7-0-1), finishing a rugged season series against Empire with a 3-1-2 record (11 points). Sebastian Mendez led the Sockers with a pair of goals, while captain Kraig Chiles continued a late-season surge in his final campaign with a goal and an assist. But the story on this night was a team defense that pinned down a hungry Empire team (8-10-1, 23 points) in danger of falling out of the league's final playoff spot.

Facing almost an entire fourth quarter of extra attackers, the Sockers throttled Empire's passing lanes and gave the Strykers few opportunities for clean looks. When they did, Toth was there, making six saves in the final frame. San Diego defended an Empire power play and expertly closed out the final two minutes, playing keep-away to preserve the shutout.

Toth's accomplishment was his second with the Sockers and third of his career (including a 2019-20 shutout when playing for the Ontario Fury), and the fourth regular-season shutout in modern Sockers (2009-present) history. Riley Swift had the first modern Sockers shutout in a 5-0 win at Tacoma on February 5, 2011, while Toth himself authored the first MASL shutout for San Diego in the same location on November 21, 2017, against the Ontario Fury (now Strykers). Boris Pardo had previously teamed with Xavier Snaer-Williams on a playoff shutout against the Texas Outlaws on April 10, 2023, and Pardo authored his first career regular-season shutout on December 30, 2025, of this season, a ten-save effort at home against Tacoma.

Stern defense, careful passing, and courageous shot blocking dominated the opening thirty minutes of play. A relatively quiet and scoreless first quarter saw both teams concentrate on possession and defense, combining for only five total shots on target. Empire rookie Ben Suddeth was credited with three blocked shots.

Things quickly changed to start the second quarter, as known one-on-one attacker Luiz Morales was given his chance to excel, fed a simple ball from Drew Ruggles that let him rest against the right wall of the zone. Morales paused, then burst laterally to the middle of the field, finding the angle to free his left foot for a hard, bouncing shot inside the left post that was good for his ninth goal of the season and a 1-0 San Diego lead at 1:05.

The Sockers looked to quickly add more, as the two-season Empire strategy of sending their goalkeeper forward into the attack seemed to backfire when starter Brian Orozco tangled with San Diego's Felipe Gonzalez and brought him to the turf after losing the ball. Orozco was shown a blue card, and a shootout was awarded. Backup keeper Brandon Gomez came in and stopped Kraig Chiles not once but twice in the five-second shootout, first with a kick save and then a block with his legs. The Strykers then successfully defended the Sockers' power play, keeping the score where it was.

The rest of the second quarter was defined by missed opportunities. The Sockers executed a beautiful move downfield, started by Moustapha Gueye's long forward pass, and resulted in Felipe Gonzalez unmarked in the middle of the crease, but his hard shot hit just above the crossbar. The Strykers repeatedly fired high and wide of keeper Chris Toth, who only had to make three saves in the half, only one dangerous (an outside shot from Leopoldo Hernadez was over the bar). Both teams headed into the locker room at halftime with the 1-0 Sockers lead on the scoreboard.

Some soccer sleight-of-foot allowed San Diego to double their lead in the opening minute of the third quarter. As the Sockers came forward, defender Mitchell Cardenas sent a pass off the right goal wall that caromed through the crease. Nick Perera ran to it but jumped over the ball as he drew the keeper and defense toward him, and Sebastian Mendez was waiting behind him to slam the ball into an empty net. At 0:45 of the third quarter, the Sockers led 2-0.

Toth's moment to shine began in the fifth minute of the third quarter, as he was asked to make three saves over a 90-second sequence, twice denying Strykers top attacker Justin Stinson. San Diego's defense continued to stand tall, holding Empire out of dangerous areas and drawing fouls with proper positioning and a fearless willingness to absorb contact. After Felipe Gonzalez earned possession by holding up enough to get smashed from behind by Walter Diaz, the Sockers' Ruggles sent a long pass up-field to Chiles, who struck the ball off the goal wall. It bounced twice out to the left wing and the onrushing Mendez, who blasted a shot off the inside of the right post and into the side netting for his second goal of the night and a 3-0 lead at 9:19.

Toth kept the score at 3-0 with daring work where he made a goal-stopping maneuver, even though it wasn't credited as a save. With just over a minute left in the third, a slick move by Suddeth out of his zone set up a two-on-one coming down the field. Suddeth made the right pass to send in Abdul Mansaray clean on goal, but Toth burst out of his crease, cutting down the angle and forcing Mansaray to his left. His shot wound up missing the goal wide left, and the Sockers were able to clean up the rebound and keep the clean sheet intact through 45 minutes.

The desperate Strykers gave San Diego an early gift to start the fourth quarter, and the Sockers happily received it. Empire was shown a blue card 38 seconds into the frame for a sloppy change and too many men on the field. The veteran Sockers expertly played the ball around for almost the entire two minutes, forcing keeper Brian Orozco into back-to-back close-range saves. As the penalty was about to expire, Kraig Chiles and Jesus Pacheco were able to draw Orozco away from his net, and Pacheco sent the ball back to Chiles for a rolling shot that defender Robert Palmer was unable to block, skipping under his leg for a power play goal at 2:40 and a 4-0 San Diego lead.

Seconds later, Toth made arguably his toughest save to the moment, denying Marco Fabián with a kick save that pushed a rocket half-volley wide of the net. The Strykers pulled their keeper for a sixth attacker with 11:30 left in the quarter, and the San Diego defense locked into a tighter formation. Adrian Reyes and newcomer Nilton de Andrade delivered blocked shots, and Toth warded away a pair of other chances. The club saw out the clean sheet, validating a preseason vision of pairing Toth with Pardo to create the toughest goalkeeper combination in the MASL. Now, both have shutouts for the season, and the Sockers have an opportunity to close in on their third franchise MASL Supporters Shield. The win was the 199th in the league for head coach Phil Salvagio (199-45-7 MASL career), who can go for 200 on Sunday as the Sockers conclude a two-match week.

San Diego returns home on Sunday afternoon to host the red-hot Baltimore Blast, who have won five in a row heading into the weekend. The match will kick off at 3:00pm PDT from Frontwave Arena on Military Night, with free Sockers car flags to the first 1,500 fans in attendance, and a pre-match military reenlistment ceremony. Tickets are available at frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.

Images from this story







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.