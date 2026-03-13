San Diego Sockers Match Preview at Kansas City 3-14

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers-presented by Kaiser Permanente-begin a weekend home-and-home series with the road leg, taking on the Kansas City Comets Saturday evening at Cable Dahmer Arena. The match is set for a 4:05PM PST kickoff, and will be televised domestically on MASL TV on YouTube and MASL+, as well as supplemental coverage on the National Soccer Network and Victory+, and international coverage on Sportworld, Fox Sports Mexico, and the Unbeaten Network.

The Sockers (12-5-2, 36 points) saw an eight-match points streak (7-0-1) come to an end in their last time out, but still hold a share of first place in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) standings table. San Diego is tied with the club that came in and beat them, the Baltimore Blast, on 36 points, with Milwaukee sitting one point behind at 35, in third place. St. Louis (34 points) and Kansas City (31 points) are still within reach of the top as well. Of the contenders, the Sockers and Kansas City have one extra match in hand (19 played to 20), which they will spend against one another on March 27. The top two teams at the end of the season receive a bye in the opening round of the playoffs, with regulation wins as the first tiebreaker.

San Diego's last match was one of their most painful in recent memory, as the Sockers took a 3-0 lead over Baltimore into halftime, only to fall 5-4 in a fourth-quarter collapse. San Diego carried a 109-minute defensive shutout streak (authored by goalkeeper Chris Toth) into the third quarter, but were out-shot 7-0 in a frame that was dominated by Blast possession. Baltimore finally ended the shutout run on Chad Poarch's goal at 11:31 of the third, ending the shutout streak at 120 minutes. The Blast then knocked the doors down with four fourth-quarter goals, including Poarch's match-winner with 1:12 remaining. The win gained the Blast a share of first place in their 20th match played. As such, a Sockers win-out in the final five matches would guarantee them the top spot, as they hold ten regulation wins, tied with Baltimore for the most in the league and at least one more than all remaining competitors.

However, the idea of winning out would require sweeping Kansas City four times in the final five matches, an unlikely proposal against a formidable foe. Saturday's match will be the second of five against the Comets, but the first of four in the final three weekends of regular season play. The two clubs will take separate commercial flights on Sunday morning to get to San Diego, with the return leg at Frontwave Arena set for 4:00pm PDT, exactly 24 hours and 1,334 miles (airport to airport) between kickoffs. San Diego will be laying over in Las Vegas for two hours on their flight home for a 1,430-mile trip. The opening salvo of the season series came exactly one month prior on February 14, a dramatic 7-6 Sockers road win in an overtime shootout. San Diego rallied from a late-third quarter 5-2 deficit to take a 6-5 lead with 3:10 left in the fourth quarter, only to see the Comets equalize on a Dominic Francis goal with two seconds left on the clock. After ten scoreless overtime minutes, Boris Pardo and the Sockers survived a four-round shootout, with Charlie Gonzalez netting the winning shootout goal. Combatants since the glory days of the 1980s MISL, the Sockers own an all-time record of 40-24 against the Comets. In the MASL era, the Sockers are 5-6 against Kansas City, including 2-4 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Comets (10-6-3, 31 points) have gone 1-1-1 since last seeing San Diego, but the wash of teams catching up to (and passing) Kansas City in games played has seen them drop from the top of the table to fifth place. The Comets' only non-Sockers opponent down the stretch is Baltimore, who they will host next weekend in a match filled with playoff implications. The KC attack is led by the tandem forward pair of Rian Marques (23-16=39) and Zach Reget (22-12=34), two of the top-five scorers in the MASL. Chad Vandegriffe leads the league with an amazing 53 blocks. Goalkeeper Philip Ejimadu ranks fifth in the league in GAA (6.12), sixth in SV% (.659), and tied-second in wins (9).







