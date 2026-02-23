St. Louis Ambush Win Fifth in a Row and Move into First Place

St. Louis Ambush defender Christian Briggs with the ball vs. the Milwaukee Wave

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The St. Louis Ambush took sole possession of first place in the Major Arena Soccer League when they won their fifth consecutive game by defeating the Milwaukee Wave 7-6 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sunday afternoon. The win improved the Ambush to 11-3-3 on the season, while Milwaukee dropped to 10-4-3. The Ambush also won the season series over the Wave three games to one.

Milwaukee drew first blood in the sixth minute of the first quarter when Alex Sanchez beat Ambush goalkeeper Pollo Cortes. Daniel Torrealba scored the equalizer for St. Louis, off a pass from Will Eskay, in the eleventh minute. The first frame expired with the score tied 1-1.

In the first four minutes of the second quarter, Milwaukee regained the lead and added to it on the second tally from Sanchez in the third minute, followed by Oscar Flores in the fourth minute. St. Louis got one back in the tenth minute when Andres Chalbaud caught Wave goalkeeper Gerardo Perez too far out of the goal playing offense and put the ball in the empty net. At halftime, Milwaukee enjoyed a 3-2 lead.

The Ambush drew even in the first minute of the third period when James Thomas scored, assisted by Christian Briggs. Milwaukee's Perez avenged the empty-netter when he scored in the fifth minute of the quarter to make it 4-3. In the eighth minute, Perez struck again for his second of the match, giving the Wave a 5-3 lead. St. Louis answered in the ninth minute when Ozzy Santana pounded in a ball that came off the board. Flores scored his second of the afternoon for the Wave less than a minute later for a 6-4 score. With less than 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Perez came out of the game with an apparent injury after a goalkeeper distribution. Milwaukee held onto the 6-4 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

With William Banahene in goal for the Wave, play commenced for the final stanza. At the 26 second mark, Torrealba intercepted an errant Milwaukee pass and put his shot in the net for his second goal of the game. Torrelba completed the hat trick in the fourth minute to knot the score at six. St. Louis took a 7-6 lead in the seventh minute when Torrealba passed to Christian Briggs, who tapped the ball in goal. With four and a half minutes left on the clock, Milwaukee pulled the goalkeeper and put Mario Alvarez in as the sixth attacker. The Ambush defense and goalkeeper Cortes held strong and kept the Wave from scoring to secure the 7-6 win.

Next, the Ambush will be back at home at The Family Arena for a two-game series against the Baltimore Blast next weekend. First kick on Friday, February 27 is slated for 7:05 p.m. CST, then Sunday's rematch gets under way at 2:05 p.m. CST.

