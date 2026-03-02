St. Louis Ambush Drop Second in a Row to Baltimore

St. Louis Ambush defender Robert Williamson vs. the Baltimore Blast

Saint Charles, Missouri -The St. Louis Ambush dropped a 5-4 game to the Baltoimore Blast Sunday at The Family Arena. The loss is the second in a row for St. Louis and drops their season record to 11-5-3. The win was the fifth in a row for Baltimore, who improved to 10-6-2 on the season.

The Ambush went on a power play in the third minute of the first quarter when Baltimore goalkeeper Jorge Navarrete earned a blue card for charging. They made good on the man advantage when Mario Falsone scored off a pass from Christian Briggs. Baltimore answered less than a minute later when Chad Poarch took a shot that hit the glass above the crossbar and came down to Kevaughn Frater, who pounded it in. The Blast took the lead in the twelfth minute when Juan Pereira beat Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento with a shot over his head. Baltimore held a 2-1 lead at the expiration of the opening frame.

The Blast got a power play in the thirteenth minute of the second quarter when Will Eskay was sent off for kicking. Baltimore made good on the opportunity when Oumar Sylla scored on a restart. At halftime, the Blast enjoyed a 3-1 lead.

St. Louis shaved the lead in the second minute of the third quarter when Falsone scored his second of the match, assisted by James Togbah. In the fifth minute of the period, St. Louis was awarded a power play when Baltimore's Nico Williams earned a trip to the sin bin for boarding. The Ambush failed to capitalize on the advantage and play continued at even strength. Neither team found the back of the net for the remainder of the third period, which elapsed with the Blast leading 3-2.

The Ambush drew even (3-3) in the second minute of the fourth quarter when Colin O'Keefe scored right at the goal mouth, with the assist going to Riley Urie. St. Louis took a 4-3 lead in the tenth minute when Mehrshad Ahmadi, acquired via trade days ago, scored his first goal as a member of the Ambush with an upper ninety shot. With just under three minutes left on the clock, Baltimore pulled the goalkeeper and Jonata Melo donnes the sixth attacker jersey. The strategy took little time paying a dividend, as Eber Espina scored in the thirteenth minute to knot the score (4-4). Less than a minute later, Pereira scored his second of the match to give the Blast a 5-4 lead that held until the final buzzer.

Next for the Ambush is a visit from the Empire Strykers on Saturday, March 7 at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Family Arena.

