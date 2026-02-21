Busy Weekend Has St. Louis Ambush Playing at Home Saturday, on Road Sunday

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have a busy weekend ahead. On Saturday, February 21, the Ambush host Utica City FC at 5:05 p.m. CST at The Family Arena. Less than 24 hours later, the Ambush hit the turf in Wisconsin to battle the Milwaukee Wave on Sunday, February 22 at 3:05 p.m. CST at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Ambush come into the weekend in fourth place in the Major Arena Soccer League, with only three points separating the top four teams (Milwaukee Wave, Kansas City Comets, San Diego Sockers and the Ambush) in the standings. The top six teams in the MASL will earn a trip to the playoffs at the end of the season. The Ambush have also won three in a row and hope to use that momentum as they seek to lock in a playoff spot.

Saturday's duel against Utica is the second of three meetings between the Ambush and UCFC during the 2025-26 season. The Ambush won the first encounter between the two teams by a 6-4 score on February 16. Although Utica is currently in last (eighth) place in the standings, only six points separate the sixth, seventh and eighth place teams, meaning any of the three can still secure the sixth and final playoff spot.

Sunday's opponent, the Milwaukee Wave, is currently enjoying their spot at the top of the MASL standings. Sunday's match is the fourth and final skirmish between the Ambush and Wave slated for the regular season. St. Louis holds a 2-1 advantage over Milwaukee in the season series.

Ahead of this weekend's action, the Ambush made a roster move, signing free agent midfielder Bryce Watson. A native of Pasadena, California, Watson comes to the Ambush with two years of experience in the MASL, having previously played with the Empire Strykers during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. In 15 career MASL games, Watson tallied one goal, one assist and blocked nine shots.

Ambush co-owner and Head Coach Jeff Locker said, "We feel Bryce has a great work ethic and natural talent that will contribute to our success." Watson said, "New chapter. Same hunger. Grateful for the chance, focused on the work, and ready to prove myself every day."

The first 1,000 fans on Saturday will receive a free bobblehead of Ambush veteran Lucas Almeida, courtesy of Siteman Cancer Center.

Following this weekend's pair of games, the Ambush will be back at home at The Family Arena when they host the Baltimore Blast on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 7:05 p.m. CST.

Ambush group and single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season are on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

GAME NOTES are now available online for every St. Louis Ambush game at:

https://www.stlambush.com/game-notes







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.