St. Louis Ambush Embark on Two-Leg Road Trip

Published on February 13, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush head east for a two-leg road trip February 14 and 16, 2026. On Valentine's Day, February 14, the Ambush visit the SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland to do battle with the Baltimore Blast. Two days later, on President's Day, Monday, February 16, the Ambush visit Utica City FC at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

The Ambush come into the weekend having defeated the Tacoma Stars 8-5 in their last outing on February 7. They have won three of their last five games and are currently in fourth place in the Major Arena Soccer League standings. They are working on a 7-3-3 (wins-losses-overtime losses) record.

Saturday's duel is the first of three meetings between the Ambush and Blast scheduled for the 2025-26 regular season. Baltimore won their last match over the Empire Strykers on February 1 and have won two of their last five. The Blast are currently in sixth place in the MASL standings with a 5-5-2 record.

Monday's match is the first of three between St. Louis and Utica. City FC is currenty in last place in the MASL standings at 4-7-2 and announced a coaching change this week, parting ways with Hewerton Moreira.

The next Ambush home game is slated for Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 5:05 p.m. CST when Utica City FC invades The Family Arena.

Ambush group and single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season are on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







