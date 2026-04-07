St. Louis Ambush Stun Kansas City Comets 9-4 in Playoff Game One

Published on April 6, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release









St. Louis Ambush defend against the Kansas City Comets

(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Kansas City Comets) St. Louis Ambush defend against the Kansas City Comets(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Kansas City Comets)

Independence, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush went on the road and stunned the Kansas City Comets 9-4 in game one of their quarterfinal series Monday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. Will Eskay was the man of the match for the Ambush with a seven-point game consisting of three assists and four goals.

St. Louis scored in the second minute of the match when Mario Falsone was left unmarked in front of the goal, took a pass from Ryan Khedoo and beat Comets goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu with a high shot. Christian Anderaos scored the equalizer for Kansas City in the seventh minute when he placed a shot out of reach of reach of Ambush goalkeeper Eduardo "Pollo" Cortes. The end of the first quarter saw each team with one goal in the books.

The Ambush regained the lead in the fifth minute of the second period when Eskay went on a breakaway, sent a long pass to James Thomas, who was able to put the ball on target with a sliding kick. Falsone struck again in the twelfth minute when he scored off a pass from Eskay to give St. Louis a 3-1 lead that held until halftime.

In the third minute of the third frame, Eskay took a shot that went wide and the ball coming off the wall was was followed by Mehrshad Ahmadi, who pounded it in for a 4-1 St. Louis lead. The Ambush went on a power play in the fourth minute when Kansas City's Henry Ramirez earned a blue card for holding. St. Louis didn't score during the man advantage, but they did one second later. After notching three assists, Eskay got a goal of his own in the sixth minute when he navigated a difficult angle near the board and put a shot in the upper corner of the goal, giving the visitors a 5-1 lead. In the twelfth minute, Rob Williamson took a shot that hit the crossbar and came down to Eskay, who posted his second goal of the contest. Eskay struck yet again on a restart in the fourteenth minute when he completed the hat trick with his third consecutive goal and the sixth in a row for St. Louis. With eight second left in the third quarter, Eskay scored for the fourth time on another restart, giving the Ambush an 8-1 lead heading into the final chapter.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Comets pulled Ejimadu and Zach Reget donned the sixth attacker jersey. In the second minute, Dominic Francis got one back for Kansas City, making it an 8-2 game. Goalkeeper Nicolau Neto came in for the Comets and strategically alternated with the sixth attacker. In the fourth minute, Williamson scored with an upper ninety shot off a pass from Jeff Michaud, giving St. Louis a 9-2 lead. In the twelfth minute, Francis struck again for the Comets, making the score 9-3. Less than a minute later, Rian Marques scored for Kansas City, closing the gap to 9-4. The Ambush got a power play in the thirteenth minute when Marques was sent to the penalty box for four fouls in the half. Less than a minute later, St. Louis went up five men to three when the Comets were penalized for too many men on the field. The Comets continued staffing the penalty box when Reget was sent off for tripping. Neither team found the back of the net in the remaining minutes and the Ambush walked away with a convincing 9-4 playoff victory.

The series now moves to the home turf of the Ambush when they host the Comets Wednesday, April 8, 1016 at 7:05 p.m. CDT at The Family Arena in St. Charles. If the series is tied after game two, a brief intermission will commence, followed by a 15-minute knockout game to determine the series winner. The victor in the quarterfinal series between St. Louis and Kansas City will move on to duel the San Diego Sockers in the semifinals.

Ambush group and single-game tickets for the April 8 playoff match are on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

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