St. Louis Ambush Win Streak Snapped at Five with Loss to Baltimore

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush defender James Thomas vs. the Baltimore Blast

Saint Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush fell 5-4 to the Baltimore Blast Friday night at The Family Arena. The loss dropped the Ambush to 11-4-3 on the season, while Baltimore improved to 9-6-2. It also snapped a five-game Ambush winning streak, while giving the Blast a four-game streak.

The first quarter was scoreless until the eleventh minute when Riley Urie fought his way through three Baltimore players and put a shot in goal, giving the Ambush a 1-0 leead. Baltimore drew even in the twelfth minute when Jairo Guevara took a shot that his that hit the crossbar and careened down into the goal. The Ambush regained the lead in the final minute when a long shot by Riley Urie evaded Baltimore goalkeeper Julian Rodgriguez. At the end of the first frame, St. Louis led 2-1.

In the seventh minute of the second quarter, James Togbah scored for St. Louis off a pass from Daniel Torrealba, making it a 3-1 game. Baltimore went on a power play in the thirteenth minute of the period when Ozzy Santana was sent to the penalty box for pushing. St. Louis successfully killed off the penalty and took the 3-1 lead into halftime.

Baltimore got one back in the third minute of the third quarter when Alejandro Chavez beat Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento to make it a 3-2 match. The Blast got another power play when Nascimento was sent to the sin bin for boarding in the fourth minute. Backup keeper Jose Ogaz came in cold off the bench for St. Louis. The visitors made good on the man advantage when Jonatas Melo scored to knot the game 3-3. The Ambush regained the lead in the seventh minute when Mario Falsone scored off a pass from Ozzy Santana. St. Louis got a power play in the eleventh minute when Baltimore's Oumar Sylla was sent off for holding, but the Blast managed to kill the penalty. The Ambush held a 4-3 lead heading into the final stanza.

St. Louis went on a power play in the third minute of the fourth quarter when Guevara earmed a blue card for boarding and once again, Baltimore killed the penalty. In the twelfth minute of the period, Sylla scored the equalizer for the Blast with a long shot from beyond the yellow line. In the fourteenth minute, Baltimore took their first lead (5-4) of the game on a goal from Wellington Bramusse. The Ambush went with the sixth attacker but failed to score, giving the visitors the win.

The Ambush won't have to wait long to avenge the loss as the two teams square off in the second game of the current home stand this Sunday, March 1 at 2:05 p.m. CT. Following that contest, the Ambush conclude their current home stand when they host the Empire Strykers on Saturday, March 7 at 6:05 p.m. CST.

