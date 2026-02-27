Stars Add Claysson De Lima to GK Corps

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars strengthened their goalkeeping corps today by announcing the acquisition of 2021 MASL Goalkeeper of the Year Claysson De Lima via trade from the Empire Strykers. With Luis Birrueta nursing a groin injury, De Lima will join Danny Waltman as options for head coach Adam Becker.

De Lima, a native Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has made six appearances for Empire this season with a 1-1-0 record. For his career, he has played in 54 games with 45 starts.

His best season arguably was 2021 when he went 7-3-0 in the regular season and 5-1-1 in the playoffs on his way to being named the Goalkeeper of the Year. He will bring a 6.06 career goals-against average and .648 save percentage.

Aside from the immediate relief De Lima will bring with the injuries plaguing the team, Becker is excited for the future as well.

He said, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Clayson De Lima to the Tacoma Stars family. Adding a former Major Arena Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year is a tremendous statement for our organization and a reflection of our commitment to competing at the highest level. Clayson's experience, leadership, and proven ability to perform in big moments will immediately strengthen our roster.

As an organization, we're excited not only about what he brings for the remainder of this season, but also about the foundation he helps us build for the future. His professionalism and winning mentality elevate everyone around him, and we can't wait to see the impact he'll make both on and off the field here in Tacoma."

The Stars are on the road Friday in San Diego but return home to host the Kansas City Comets on Friday, March 6 at 7:05 for our Salute to Military and First Responders Night.

