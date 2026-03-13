Stars Defeat Strykers 6-3

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release









Tacoma Stars Captain Alex Caceres lines up a shot vs. the Empire Strykers

(Tacoma Stars) Tacoma Stars Captain Alex Caceres lines up a shot vs. the Empire Strykers(Tacoma Stars)

ONTARIO, CA. - The Tacoma Stars (9-10-1) entered Toyota Arena on Thursday night essentially needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive and played what is arguably one of their best games of the season in defeating the Empire Strykers (9-11-1) by a 6-3 margin in front of 3,784 fans.

The win pushed the Stars a single point ahead of Empire for the 6th and final playoff spot for the 2025-26 MASL season.

Unlike two previous visits to Toyota Arena, Tacoma led this game from just over two minutes into the first quarter until the final buzzer despite being outshot by a 38-12 margin. Stars goalkeeper Luis Birrueta finished the game with a season-high 17 saves and earned the 2nd Star of the Game.

Stars' captain Alex Caceres opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season on a restart from the corner, beating Empire keeper Brandon Gomez to put Tacoma up 1-0 with 12:49 to go in the first frame.

Alessandro Canale started the nest goal with a cross-box pass to Nani Mendoza, who knocked in his 8th of the season with a one-timer header to inside the near post for the 2-0 lead with 7:12 on the clock in the first quarter.

The Strykers clawed a goal back with 2:38 remaining in the opener when Ali Somow found Steven Chavez for his 7th goal of the season. After 15 minutes of play, the Stars led 2-1.

There was a single goal in the second quarter, and it was scored by Franck Tayou, putting the Stars up 3-1. He took a Jamael Cox assist and volleyed the ball to himself in the box and buried a shot for the first of his two points in the game and his 6th goal in four games played this season.

The next two goals of the game went to Tacoma as well, both in the third quarter. First, when Mike Ramos spun past a defender and fed a pass to Tyler John, who sent a rocket to the back of the goal for a 4-1 Tacoma lead.

In his second game with Tacoma this season, Uzi Tayou recorded his first goal after Franck Tayou left a drop pass and he netted the shot to put the Stars up 5-1 with 8:55 to play in the third quarter.

The Strykers responded with a pair of goals to cut Tacoma's advantage to 5-3 with 10:12 to play in regulation.

Scoring finished with 1:39 to go on an empty-net goal from Khai Brisco following an outlet pass from Adrian Correa to reach the 6-3 final and seal the Stars' first road win of the year.

The Stars still have two huge road games this weekend in Baltimore and Utica before they return home to host the St. Louis Ambush in their only home finale at the accesso ShoWare Center on Saturday, March 21 at 6:05 pm. Tickets are available at https://tacomastars.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=46 today!

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - TAC Caceres-5 2:11; TAC Mendoza-8 (Canale) 7:48; EMP Chavez-7 (Somow) 12:22. Penalties - None.

2nd - TAC F. Tayou-6 8:24. Penalties - None.

3rd - TAC John-10 (Ramos) 4:20; TAC U. Tayou-1 (F. Tayou) 6:05; EMP Shkidchenko-3 (Mansaray) 9:30. Penalties - None.

4th - EMP Stinson-14 (Gonzalez) 4:48; TAC Brisco-7 (Correa) 13:21 en. Penalties - TAC U. Tayou (yc- dissent) 3:20.

Power Play - Stars 0/0, Empire 0/0

Shots - Stars 12, Empire 38

Fouls - Stars 17, Empire 14

Attendance - 3,784

Select suites are still available for some games. Enjoy a Stars game with your family and friends in your own private suite! For more information call 1-844-STARS-84 today.

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Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2026

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