Stars Rally in Third Quarter to Top Comets 9-7

Published on March 7, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

KENT, WA. - The Tacoma Stars (8-9-1) scored five unanswered goals in the third quarter to overtake the Kansas City Comets (10-6-3) and pick up a 9-7 win at the accesso ShoWare Center on Friday night. Tacoma improved to an 8-3-0 record at home for the 2025-26 season.

It was a wild first 15 minutes of play, as each team tallied three first quarter goals. Alessandro Canale, Tyler John, and Micheal Ramos each scored for Tacoma while Lesia Thetsane notched all three Kansas City goals.

The second quarter was all Comets with markers from Zach Reget, Christian Anderaos, and Michael Lenis to take a 6-3 lead into halftime. Kansas City picked up all of their second quarter goals in the first two minutes of the frame and they looked like they were in control of the game.

Tacoma made a goalkeeper change to begin the third quarter with Claysson De Lima making his Stars' debut. He went on to make four saves in earning his first win with the team.

The offensive momentum took a big swing as Tacoma unleashed five unanswered goals, including two from Franck Tayou in his first home game with Tacoma, two from Jamael Cox, and one from Khai Brisco including his signature back-flip goal celebration.

At that point, Tacoma held an 8-6 lead with 4:17 to play in the third quarter. The Comets brought the game back within one goal on Anderaos' second goal of the game to head to the fourth quarter with the Stars holding an 8-7 advantage.

Kansas City had a mix of starting keeper Phillip Ejimadu, sixth attacker Reget, and veteran keeper Nicolau Neto minding the net in the fourth quarter and allowed a single goal.

Jamael Cox finished his hat trick with 10:20 left to play and pushed the Stars lead back to two at 9-7. De Lima faced a flurry of action in front of him but held Kansas City off of the scoreboard in the final quarter to seal the win for Tacoma.

The Stars are on the road for the next four games and then return home to host the St. Louis Ambush at the accesso ShoWare Center on Saturday, March 21 at 6:05 pm for their home finale. It is Stars Alumni - Fan Appreciation Night with Tacoma Stars players from the MISL, PASL, and MASL eras.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - TAC Canale (unassisted) 8:12; KC Thetsane (unassisted) 11:06; TAC John (R. Cox) 12:00 sh; KC Thetsane (Pino) 12:10; KC Thetsane (unassisted) 13:48; TAC Ramos (Mendoza) 14:42 pp. Penalties - KC Lenis (bc- pushing) 9:41; TAC Caceres (bc- holding) 10:02; TAC Caceres (yc- delay of game after time penalty) 10:02; KC Ejimadu (bc- tripping) 14:13.

2nd - KC Reget (Francis) 0:15; KC Anderaos (Thetsane) 0:46; KC Lenis (Palmer) 1:28. Penalties - none.

3rd - TAC F. Tayou (R. Cox) 4:36; TAC J. Cox (Hanson) 5:20; TAC F. Tayou (Mendoza) 7:28 pp; TAC Brisco (Hanson) 9:50; TAC J. Cox (Caceres) 10:43; KC Anderaos (Marques) 13:37. Penalties - KC Anderaos (bc- tripping) 6:14.

4th - KC J. Cox (Caceres) 4:40. Penalties - TAC Brisco (yc- dissent) 14:07.

Power Play - Stars 2/3, Kansas City 0/1

Shots - Stars 23, Kansas City 20

Fouls - Stars 19, Kansas City 10

Attendance - 1,505

