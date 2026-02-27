Stars Sign Franck & Uzi Tayou

February 26, 2026

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have announced three additional player signings and among them will be the all-time MASL leader in points and goals, Franck Tayou. He will join Uzi Tayou and Tony Pena as the newest Tacoma Stars. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

For Franck Tayou, it will be a return to where his career started. Prior to his debut with the Las Vegas Legends, Tayou was a member of the Tacoma Stars PASL team where he was introduced to the indoor game. He began his college career with the Tacoma Community College Titans before transferring to West Virginia in 2012.

Franck has spent time during his MASL career with Oxford City FC, Las Vegas Legends, Soles de Sonora, Monterrey Flash, St. Louis Ambush, Milwaukee Wave, Utica City FC, and the Empire Strykers. He has amassed 583 points, 64 more than the second leading scorer, Ian Bennett. He also leads Bennett in goals scored with 433 under his belt.

He was named the MASL MVP in 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2019-20. He also picked up Awards as the Clutch Player of the Year and Top Star in 2019-20.

While Franck Tayou will add a big scoring threat to the Stars' offense, Uzi Tayou will strengthen the back line tremendously. Uzi is third all-time in MASL blocks with 293 and has shown a fearlessness to step in front of any shooter in the league. With 183 games played, he also brings extensive experience to a locker room battling injuries.

Lane Smith, the owner of the Tacoma Stars, always knew this day would arrive.

I have known Franck and Uzi for years both on and off the field. Tremendous veterans of our sport. We always chatted that someday they would be wearing the Stars uniform again!" said Smith

Stars head coach Adam Becker is also very familiar with Franck and Uzi Tayou.

He said, "we're very excited to finally bring Franck and Uzi Tayou home to the Tacoma Stars. The three of us were teammates here in the early 2000s, so there's a real connection and understanding of what this club means. They started here and both bring a tremendous amount of experience and professionalism, and that's going to be invaluable for our group. As we push toward a playoff run, having players who understand the game and the standards we expect will make a big difference for us."

Also signed, the Tacoma Stars have called up goalkeeper Tony Peña from the Stars Reserves. Peña has guided the Reserves to the regular-season championship and is expected to be in goal when the playoffs begin Saturday at the Tacoma Soccer Center.

The Stars are on the road Friday in San Diego but return home to host the Kansas City Comets on Friday, March 6 at 7:05 for our Salute to Military and First Responders Night.

