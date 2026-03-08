Stinson, Empire Bag Historic 5-4 OT Win over Ambush

St. Charles, MO - The Empire Strykers earned their third 5-4 overtime victory of the 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season on Saturday night, defeating the St. Louis Ambush on the road. Polo Hernandez had a brace in the match, and fellow midfielder Justin Stinson made history by scoring the decisive tally for Empire, which improves to 9-10-1 on its campaign and collects a potentially crucial pair of points in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Stinson's netter saw the Strykers legend reach another milestone 13 days after tying Franck Tayou's all-time franchise regular season points record. The St. Louis native now holds the lead by himself, boasting a total of 186 points.

Both Empire goalkeepers contributed on offense. While Brandon Gomez had himself a goal, Brian Orozco provided an assist.

The Strykers opened the scoring early, backstop Gomez receiving the ball from Robert Palmer and driving into the opposing half before blasting a shot inside the far post from just beyond the yellow line. Still within the opening third of the first quarter, Hernandez then doubled the away side's advantage, as he touched the ball home from the doorstep on a helper by Ant Powell. Stinson nearly grabbed Empire's third when he juggled the ball to himself and sent a thunderous volley on frame that was tipped over by airborne netminder Paulo Nascimento.

The Ambush's Jeff Michaud had an even better look inside the second period. On a clever ball off the boards by James Togbah, Michaud put too much mustard on his wide-open attempt from close range, smashing it off the underside of the crossbar. However, the veteran defender aimed perfectly on a shootout not long thereafter. After Strykers 'keeper Orozco was sent to the sin bin for handling the ball outside the box, Brandon Gomez took the spot between the pipes but had no chance on Michaud's confident finish for 2-1.

The visitors conceded the equalizer in the most gut-wrenching of ways shortly after the break, as Mehrshad Ahmadi's shot was well off target but was deflected on goal by Empire's Qudus Lawal, leaving Gomez without a chance. Things would go from bad to worse for the visitors inside the final third of the third quarter, Randy Martinez picking out Togbah on a breakaway and the 30-year-old passing into the open goal with netminder Gomez pushed up off his line.

To the Strykers' credit, they bounced right back, making it 3-3 a mere 13 seconds into the fourth period. Once again joining the attack, Los Angeles native Gomez hit a shot off the end boards on the right, the ball somehow falling to Hernandez for a simple tap-in from the doorstep. Visibly energized by the netter, the Southern Californians took control of the contest and kept knocking on the door. Ali Somow finally broke through well into the period, as he rifled an absolute bullet inside the right post for a 4-3 lead. Lucas Ramalho collected the assist on the play.

Drama ensued when St. Louis leveled the match with just over two minutes left on the clock, Empire 'keeper Orozco struggling to make the save on a hard near-post shot by John Gates and Ahmadi touching home the lose ball for the easiest of finishes. It was the finally tally of regulation time, as the two teams headed into the additional ten minutes looking to bag the golden goal and two points.

After the hosts came close to ending the game on several occasions, Strykers midfielder Stinson fired home the game winner just over five minutes from full time. The ex-Ambush man received the ball from Somow on the left and sank his former club by cutting inside and blasting a screened shot inside the right post for 5-4.

The Empire Strykers next face a classic six-pointer, as they host their direct competitor for the final postseason spot, the Tacoma Stars, on Thursday, March 12.







