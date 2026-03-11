Suddeth, Strykers Face Crunch Time Clashes with Stars, Wave

Ontario, Calif. - With all but four games of their 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) regular season in the books, the Empire Strykers prepare for another pair of potentially campaign-defining contests this week. Having bounced back from a disappointing home result against rivals San Diego Sockers with a dramatic away victory over the St. Louis Ambush, Empire next faces the visiting Tacoma Stars in a must-win clash in Ontario, followed by a road meeting with the mighty Milwaukee Wave.

After the 9-10-1 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) Strykers take on Tacoma at Toyota Arena this coming Thursday, February 12, at 6:35 p.m. PT, they will battle host Milwaukee on Sunday, February 15, at 12:05 p.m. PT. Tickets to the home game against the Stars may be found here.

The English-language live broadcasts of both matches will reach U.S. and international audiences via MASL+, the MASL's YouTube channel, Victory+, Unbeaten Network, Sportworld, APEX Sports and National Soccer Network, with several of the platforms making the action available on demand as well. The meeting with the Stars will also be carried live in English by local PBS station KVCR and on the radio by FOX Sports 1270AM.

While the Spanish-language live video broadcasts of both fixtures will air exclusively in Mexico via the FOX Sports lineup of channels, Spanish-speaking fans outside of Mexico may enjoy the meeting with Tacoma via the MASL's YouTube channel.

Against visiting San Diego, Empire's efforts to boost their playoff odds fell flat, as the sixth-place side struggled on attack and ultimately fell 4-0 to its longtime foe, failing to score in a game for only the second time in franchise history and for the first time at home. While the league-leading Sockers put on a defensive clinic throughout the four quarters, former Strykers backstop Chris Toth also enjoyed an extraordinary showing for San Diego. The 36-year-old made several key plays en route to recording a total of 14 saves and a rare 100% save percentage.

Alongside Empire defenders Ben Suddeth and Filipe Dutra, who produced four and three blocks, respectively, the pair's teammate Brian Orozco put in a strong performance as well. Netminder Orozco finished with 12 saves and an excellent 85.7% save percentage. Two of the four goals he conceded came off the foot of Sockers midfielder Sebastian Mendez.

Notably, Chris Toth was also between the sticks for San Diego when the storied club shut out the Strykers for the first time in November 2017. The MASL goalkeeping giant would join the Ontario Fury (today's Empire Strykers) after the conclusion of that season and go on to spend four of the next five campaigns donning the crest of the rival side.

For first-year Empire man Ben Suddeth, the result against the Sockers did not provide an accurate reflection of the action on the turf.

"It was a tough loss, but for me the score didn't really do us justice," said the 23-year-old. "It was one-zero at halftime, and it felt like it could have been one-one or two-one. At the end of the game; when we saw the score, it hurt more because it didn't feel like it was that bad. Indoor is a game of chances, and we just didn't capitalize that day."

For Suddeth, the clash with San Diego marked a breakout performance of sorts, as his gritty, physical play factored heavily into the opposition only finding the net on four occasions. The MASL rookie has been on a significant upward trajectory since joining the Strykers, as he only played in four of the team's first 14 games but has featured in half of its most recent six.

"As the season has gone on, I've definitely grown into my role and gotten a better understanding of what [Head] Coach [Onua] Obasi wants me to do," said Suddeth. "It's been all about figuring out what I bring to the table and how I can help the team win games and achieve its goals."

Just two days after the letdown against the Sockers, Empire earned its third 5-4 overtime victory of 2025-26, defeating St. Louis on the road. Polo Hernandez had a brace in the match, and fellow midfielder Justin Stinson made history by scoring the decisive tally for the Strykers, who collected a potentially crucial pair of points in their hunt for a playoff berth. Stinson's netter saw the Empire legend reach another milestone two weeks after tying Franck Tayou's all-time franchise regular season points record. The St. Louis native now holds the lead by himself, boasting a total of 186 points.

Both Strykers goalkeepers contributed on offense. While Brandon Gomez bagged a goal, Brian Orozco provided an assist.

Having not played in the contest, defender Ben Suddeth was able to truly analyze his team's performance.

"Even if you're not on the squad, you know it's a tough one after playing two nights before," offered the Korea-born Illinois native. "There are few things to deal with, like the time change, the travel in between, and heavy legs. But I think everyone was on the same page and knew we needed to pick up points right after losing at home. Everybody knew what their job was going into it."

He continued, "The game could have gone either way. St. Louis had their chances and we had ours. Although we would have liked all three points, we're pretty happy we gutted that one out. It's not always as pretty as you would want, but I felt we deserved the win because the guys worked really hard for it."

Having climbed back into the MASL playoff picture not long ago, the sixth-place Strykers are in desperate need of more points if they want to retain an outside shot at catching at least one of fourth-place St. Louis and fifth-place Kansas City. While the Ambush is even with Empire in games played and boasts a nine-point advantage, the Comets are ahead by six points while holding a game in hand. Even more importantly, the Strykers need to keep seventh-place Tacoma at bay, as the side from Washington State sits just below the line, trailing by a mere two points and also having played one fewer match.

Under the guidance of then-rookie MASL Head Coach Onua Obasi, Empire last season returned to the knockout rounds, ending a three-year drought.

For Obasi's team, backline anchor Robert Palmer has once again been a key contributor on both defense and offense. The Jamaican not only ranks second MASL-wide in blocks (41) but also tied for tenth league-wide in helpers (12). Second place in blocks on Empire is held by first-year MASL defender Filipe Dutra (21).

Like Palmer, netminders Brian Orozco and Brandon Gomez have been key figures beyond their core responsibilities.

In addition to sitting third in the league in goals-against average (5.20 in 17 games/773 mins), the 24-year-old Orozco has earned three netters and five assists for a remarkable 0.47 points per game. On average, he has recorded one point for roughly every 97 minutes spent on the field. Gomez's strong goals-against average (5.00 in 10 games/276 mins) does not qualify him for the MASL leaderboard because he has not logged enough minutes. The 30-year-old has bagged a goal and an assist for 0.20 points per game and one point for about every 138 minutes played.

After going on an attacking tear in his last eleven outings - collecting an impressive 11 goals and nine helpers for a total of 20 points - Strykers star Justin Stinson now finds himself tied for tenth league-wide in assists along with teammate Palmer (12 each), while also leading his side in points (25) and points per game (1.25 in 20 games), in addition to ranking second in netters (13) behind Mounir Alami (14). Moroccan Alami, also holds runner-up on the Strykers in points (22) and points per game (1.22 in 18 games).

Alan Perez sits tied for the MASL lead in short-handed goals (2), and his teammate Ant Powell is tied for fourth in power play goals (2).

In Thursday's clash with Tacoma, Empire faces a squad that has been sliding in the standings and will be desperate to bounce back from an 11-4 away drubbing at the hands of the Milwaukee Wave. Ever since their recent acquisition of legendary forward and ex-Strykers ace Franck Tayou, the Stars have continued their familiar pattern of being tough to beat at home and suffering lopsided losses on the road. Prior to the heavy defeat at Milwaukee, Tayou and company were thumped 11-5 at San Diego in the 35-year-old's maiden game with Tacoma, followed by a dramatic 9-7 victory over visiting Kansas City.

Franck Tayou has been joined in the Pacific Northwest by two more former Strykers in his brother Uzi Tayou and one-time MASL Goalkeeper of the Year Claysson De Lima. Brazilian De Lima recently joined his new club after nearly eight full seasons with Empire.

Of the Stars' eight total wins, two have come in shootouts, three by one-goal margins, and another three by two-goal margins. Meanwhile, six of Tacoma's 11 losses have been blowouts, giving the Washingtonians the second-worst goal differential in the league (-41).

With the Strykers and the Stars having faced each other for the first time as MASL founding members during the 2014-15 campaign, the Southern Californians lead the all-time head to head 23-22, which includes a 2-3 record in overtime/shootout decisions. The two sides have never met in the playoffs.

Last season, Empire took the series 4-1. After years of fierce battles over which team would make the elimination stages at the expense of the other, the four defeats went a long way toward Tacoma missing out in 2024-25. The Strykers lead the current campaign's count 3-1. After losing 3-2 away on December 20, they bagged three straight victories over the Stars, comprehensively beating Head Coach Adam Becker's team at home in early January (10-3) and on February 22 (10-2), with a mid-January road win (7-6) sandwiched in between.

Defender Ben Suddeth played a key role in his side's successful trip up north two months ago, as he helped Empire hang on by the slimmest of margins.

"We've played them already a few times,"

said the former Chicago State and Northern Illinois University standout. "Tacoma knows us, and we know them. Obviously, they've added a few players, but we're not too focused on that. We're mostly looking at ourselves and at how we can put on a good performance. It's about getting our bodies healthy and our minds ready. This is crunch time for us. We need the three points."

The Stars have received an emotional boost from the addition of iconic attacker Franck Tayou. Three games into his tenure with the club, the MASL's all-time leading goalscorer already ranks second on the roster in points per game (1.67 in 3 games), trailing only Raphael Cox, who has been part of the organization on and off for the past 12 years but made his 2025-26 season debut for Tacoma in the narrow March 6 home win over Kansas City. Cox had two helpers in the clash, which has remained his only appearance thus far.

Of the players who have logged notable minutes for the Stars this season, Raphael's brother Jamael Cox and forward Tyler John have recorded the most points per game (1.31 in 16 games & 1.27 in 13 games, respectively). Midfielder Jamael Cox also sits first on the team in points (21) and goals (13) as well as second in assists (8), with John holding joint runners-up in points along with Alex Caceres (15 each), who leads Tacoma in helpers (11). Mike Ramos is second in netters (10), and Eddie Na ranks tied for third league-wide in power play goals (2).

Defensively, the Stars lean heavily on the work of backline anchor Logan Jones. The veteran sits sixth in the MASL in blocks (23), with his teammates Nestor Hernandez and Chase Hanson (14 each) trailing significantly behind.

Meanwhile, recent arrival Claysson De Lima has appeared in back-to-back games between the sticks, splitting the time with previous hands-down starter Luis Buirretta. Because he has not logged enough minutes this season, De Lima's excellent combined stats from his time with Empire and Tacoma (3.93 goals-against average & 73.5% save percentage in 8 games/199 mins) do not qualify him for the MASL leaderboard.

In Sunday's road meeting with the Milwaukee Wave, the Empire Strykers will take on a side which last month relinquished first place in the standings thanks to three straight losses, beginning with an 8-7 defeat at Empire. Since the trio of setbacks, Head Coach Marcio Leite's squad has bounced back with a 6-5 overtime win at Utica and Sunday's 11-4 dismantling of visiting Tacoma. 20 games into their campaign, the Wisconsinites have all but assured they will continue their proud tradition of never missing the playoffs in the MASL's 12-year history. Milwaukee lifted the championship trophy at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

The Wave's matchup with the Strykers marks only the sixth ever meeting between the two teams. Empire leads the all-time series 3-2, with none of the contests thus far having been decided in overtime or a shootout.

Milwaukee defeated the Ontario Fury in 2014-15, both MASL founding members' second campaign in the league, followed by a Fury victory in 2019-20. Having again defeated the visiting Wave in 2024-25, that time by a 10-7 final score, the Strykers then fell 3-1 away in this season's series opener on December 31, followed by an 8-7 home win in mid-February. The Californians and the Wisconsinites have never met in the playoffs.

Empire rookie Ben Suddeth featured in the narrow road defeat at Milwaukee on New Year's Eve, contributing to a strong defensive effort by his side.

"They're a great team that's tough to play against - especially at their venue, with the travel and the strong fan base they have there. It was a slower-paced game and obviously not as high scoring as you'd expect from the Wave. We now know we can slow them down, and clearly they know how to make it tough for us as well. Being clinical with our chances will be key."

Suddeth continued, "It's also good to put things into perspective. That was way earlier in the season, and I think teams grow over time and catch form. We feel good about where we're at. We need to take care of Tacoma and then carry that good energy into the weekend, go out there, and execute."

Milwaukee has had by far the greatest attacking output in 2025-26 but has also given up the third-most goals of all eight MASL clubs.

Alex Sanchez and Mario Alvarez have been involved in the majority of the Wave's 139 netters, with Oscar Flores serving as an elite sidekick to the explosive duo. While Sanchez leads the league in both points (42) and goals (27), in addition to ranking second in points per game (2.10 in 20 games) and fifth in assists (15), Alvarez sits third in the MASL in both points (37) and points per game (1.95 in 19 games) as well as tied for first in helpers (18), for sixth in goals (19), and for fourth in power play goals along with his teammates Flores and Andre Hayne (2 each). Forward Flores is also tied for fourth in goals (20) and for ninth in points (28).

Milwaukee has received additional offensive contributions from Max Ferdinand and Alex Steinwascher, who rank tied for sixth and ninth league-wide in assists, respectively (Ferdinand: 14; Steinwascher: 13). Michigan native Steinwascher has been a major asset on both sides of the ball, as his blocks total has him tied for sixth in the MASL along with fellow Wave midfielder Shawn Azcueta (23 each).

Even the goalkeeper position has factored into the attack for Milwaukee. Up-and-comer Gerardo Perez has bagged no fewer than seven goals on the season, along with one helper, making for a staggering points-per-game average of 0.80 (in 10 games/295 mins). The 21-year-old boasts a point for roughly every 37 minutes spent on the turf.

Tickets to all Empire Strykers games at Toyota Arena are available.







