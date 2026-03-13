Empire Falls 6-3 to Gritty Tacoma

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers suffered a painful defeat to the visiting Tacoma Stars on Thursday evening, falling 6-3 at home to their direct competitor for the sixth and final Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) playoff berth. The Southern Californians, who drop to 9-11-1 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on their season, found themselves on the losing end despite dominating in shots on target, 38-12. While Tacoma's Luis Birrueta put up a standout performance in net, his teammates also put their bodies on the line time after time to deflect goal-bound efforts.

Birrueta boasted 17 saves and an 85.0% save percentage, with Adrian Correa and ex-Empire fan favorite Nestor Hernandez collecting three blocks apiece. Another former Stryker, indoor legend Franck Tayou, bagged one netter and one helper.

The Stars took a very early lead on a direct free kick on the right, Alex Caceres catching backstop Brandon Gomez off guard by sending a precise hit inside the far post from a tight angle. The away side doubled its edge on an outstanding netter nearly halfway through the opening period, as Alessandro Canale smashed a perfect ball off the right end boards that was nodded home centrally by Nani Mendoza. Empire finally pulled one back late in the quarter, making it 2-1 on a Steven Chávez netter that was set up by Ali Somow.

Tacoma re-established its previous advantage deep inside the second period, with Jamael Cox deserving a lot of the credit for the tally despite not technically earning a helper. The veteran's explosive sprint into the opposition half and clever ball off the boards set up Franck Tayou, who missed high on his initial close-range attempt but comfortably volleyed home the rebound.

Things went from bad to much worse for the hosts within the opening six minutes and change of the third quarter. Mike Ramos set up Tyler John for 4-1, and Franck Tayou subsequently shielded the ball and laid it off to his brother Uzi Tayou for Tacoma's fifth of the match. Empire subsequently cut the deficit back to three goals, Abdul Mansaray picking out fellow forward Zakhar Shkidchenko and the Ukrainian sending a low shot inside right post to make it 5-2.

Empire got another one back with just over ten minutes left in the contest, as Justin Stinson fired home on a Walter Díaz González free kick from the right. However, the Stars put the match out of reach at 6-3 when Adrian Correa chased down a late errant pass by Robert Palmer into his own defensive half, managing to assist to Khai Brisco after initially being denied by the desperate hustle of Strykers midfielder Chávez.

The Empire Strykers have everything left to play for, as Head Coach Onua Obasi's side now faces away fixtures at Milwaukee this Sunday, March 15, and at Utica next Sunday, March 22. The Southern Californians return home to Ontario for their regular season finale and a huge doubleheader on March 29. After a Strykers women's team takes on a San Diego Sockers women's team in a high-profile exhibition match, the men will battle the St. Louis Ambush with their postseason fates potentially still in doubt. Tickets to all Empire games at Toyota Arena are available.







