Comets Return Home to Begin Slate against Sockers

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







Kansas City Comets vs San Diego Sockers

MASL Regular Season - Game 20

When: Saturday, March 14 - 6pm CT

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena - Independence, MO

Tickets: Ticketmaster | Tickets For Less

Watch: The Spot 38 (local TV) | MASL+ | MASLtv | National Soccer Network | Victory+ | Unbeaten Network | Fox Sports Mexico (Mexico only)

The Kansas City Comets are back home hoping to get back on track Saturday night as they host the San Diego Sockers for a quick two-game slate against the league-leaders.

The Comets enter the contest eager to get back to winning ways after losing three of their last four contests. Among those three defeats was a shootout loss to the Sockers on Feb. 14.

The defeat was tough to swallow, but they still took a point from it after Dom Francis scored the equalizer to make it 6-6 in the final seconds of regulation. After a scoreless overtime, San Diego took the shootout 2-1 to secure the extra point.

The most recent defeat came last Sunday in a back-and-forth thriller on the road against the Tacoma Stars. After going 6-3 up in the second quarter, the Comets fell 9-7 after getting outscored 6-1 in the second half.

The Comets hope to rediscover their winning form down the final stretch, which includes another four matchups with the Sockers. After Saturday, the Comets turn around quickly for a rematch in San Diego on Sunday, and after hosting Baltimore next weekend, the Comets and Sockers conclude the regular season with another home-and-home slate.

Lesia Thetsane is having a season to remember for the Comets, notching career-highs in points (21), goals (15), blocks (29) and is two from matching his all-time assists total. Chad Vandegriffe continues to lead the league with 53 blocks, although Vandegriffe, Thetsane and former Socker defender Guerrero Pino hope to guide the Comets' defense towards more stability.

The Comets have been among the best offensive teams throughout the season, averaging 6.6 goals per game. Rian Marques (23 goals, 16 assists) is using an 11-game point streak to close in on a career season as he leads the MASL with 2.4 points per game to lead the Comets' offense alongside Zach Reget (22 goals, 12 assists).

The Comets enter a tough weekend in promising health with Rian Marques (back) the only one listed as probable.

A victory on Saturday would give the Comets a shot at clinching a playoff spot on Sunday in San Diego, needing four points to guarantee a spot in the 2026 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs.

The Opponent

The Sockers enter their first weekend since clinching a spot in the playoffs on Thursday, but they also hope to improve after losing in their last outing.

The Sockers boast the league's best road record, winning seven of 10 road games, including a shootout win in KC last month. They also hold a 5-2-2 record on home turf.

The Sockers are coming from a home defeat, letting a three-goal lead of their own slip away in the second half as they fell 5-4 to the Baltimore Blast on March 8. Baltimore scored four goals in the fourth quarter to shock the Sockers.

Former Comet defender Stefan Mijatovic is expected to make his return to Silverstein Eye Centers Field. Mijatovic made his Sockers debut last week in the team's defeat to Baltimore.

The Sockers have plenty of options, none more lethal than 500-point sorcerer Nick Perera. The longtime Tacoma Star leads the Sockers with 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) since returning to San Diego over the offseason. The midfield trio of Leo De Oliveira, Sebastian Mendez and Charlie Gonzalez have also produced 20-point seasons.

Gonzalez (leg) will miss Saturday's matchup, while De Oliveira (leg) is doubtful with Kraig Chiles (leg) probable. San Diego will also hold back the following for their trip to Kansas City: Gabriel Costa, Drew Ruggles, Sean Callahan, Marcel Sanchez, Luiz Morales, Momo Gueye and former Comet goalkeeper Boris Pardo.

After Saturday's contest, the Comets and Sockers will meet on Sunday in San Diego. The Comets return home next Saturday, March 21, to renew a rivalry with the Baltimore Blast. Tickets for next weekend's Mascot Mania contest are available at kccomets.com/tickets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2026

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