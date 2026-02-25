Empire's Palmer Nabs Third Defensive Player of the Week Award

Published on February 25, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has recognized Empire Strykers defender Robert Palmer for his standout play during week 13 of the regular season, naming the Jamaican MASL Defensive Player of the Week. Palmer nabs the award for the third time in 2025-26, having helped his team to seven big points from three games in the playoff race. The Strykers captain was especially impactful on both sides of the ball in Empire's home victories over the Milwaukee Wave and the Tacoma Stars, bagging a total of two goals, two assists and six blocks.

Despite having earned a staggering nine points in the Strykers' trio of fixtures, midfielder Justin Stinson missed out on the Offensive Player of the Week award, which was snagged by St. Louis attacker Daniel Torrealba. Torrealba's teammate Paulo Nascimento was named Goalkeeper of the Week.

In the 8-7 win against first-place Milwaukee on February 16, backline anchor Palmer collected two assists and four blocks. Leading 1-0 in the first quarter, Empire doubled its lead with just over 42 seconds left on the clock, as Stinson received the ball from Palmer and sent a clever screened shot into the near-side bottom corner from the right. Late in the third period, the Strykers team captain added a second helper by picking out Dayerson Graterol, who cut inside from the left and rifled a bullet underneath the bar for 5-3.

In the 10-2 thumping of Tacoma on February 22, Robert Palmer found the net twice while also contributing a pair of blocks. First, he made it 7-2 just under halfway through the third quarter, as Mounir Alami drove to the end boards on the right and centered perfectly to his teammate, who rewarded his own hard run by touching home from the doorstep. Then, veteran Palmer rounded out the final score well into the game's final period, smashing home centrally on an assist by Stinson.

Empire next welcomes rivals San Diego Sockers to Ontario for another clash with massive postseason implications on Thursday, March 5. Tickets to all Strykers games at Toyota Arena are available.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 25, 2026

Empire's Palmer Nabs Third Defensive Player of the Week Award - Empire Strykers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.