Stars Stop Ambush in Shootout Win, 7-6

Published on January 12, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release









Mike Ramos of the Tacoma Stars vs. the St. Louis Ambush

(Tacoma Stars) Mike Ramos of the Tacoma Stars vs. the St. Louis Ambush(Tacoma Stars)

KENT, WA. - The Tacoma Stars (5-2-0) once trailed the St. Louis Ambush (4-3-2) 3-0 in the second quarter but came back and tied the game with three seconds left to play and went on to win 7-6 in shootouts at the accesso ShoWare Center Sunday night. With the win, the Stars remained the only unbeaten team at home with a 5-0-0 record.

Daniel Torrealba scored the game's first two goals and put St. Louis up 2-0 with 9:12 to play in the first half. A goal by Rylie Urie, who finished the game with two points, gave the Ambush a 3-0 advantage and was the wake-up call the Stars needed.

Just 13 seconds later, Mike Ramos netted his first of two goals, assisted by Douglas Lima to cut the Ambush lead to 3-1 with 6:01 still to play in the half. Ramos was the assister on Tacoma's next goal, Jamael Cox's team-leading 6th of the season to bring the Stars within one at 3-2 with 4:54 on the clock.

William Eskay pushed the Ambush back up by a pair at 4-2 with the final goal of the first half. The Ambush entered the game with a 4-0-0 record when tied or leading at the half.

After Tacoma's Yahir Romero and St. Louis' Robert Kristo traded goals to start the third quarter, the Ambush once again held a two-goal lead at 5-3 with 6:55 to play in the frame.

Cristian Fernandes was next to score, and it was his first career MASL point and goal to bring the Stars back within one at 5-4 as the teams headed to the final 15 minutes of regulation.

The Ambush got a bit of breathing room from Kristo's second goal of the game to run the score to 6-4 with 6:14 on the clock in the fourth quarter.

With time running out on Tacoma, Ramos nailed his second goal of the game past St. Louis keeper Paulo Nascimento to bring the Stars within one yet again, this time at 6-5 with just 3:49 remaining.

The Stars brought on 6th attacker Jamael Cox in the final moments, but it was team captain Alex Caceres who found an open Nani Mendoza in the box to equalize the game at 6-6 with three seconds left to play.

Following a scoreless 10-minute overtime period, the game was set to be decided by shootouts and that's where Tacoma keeper Luis Birrueta stepped up and turned away all three Ambush shooters. It was also where Ramos gave the Stars the win as the only shooter to convert on his chance to end the game by a 7-6 final.

The Stars are on the road Friday to face the Kansas City Comets at 5:05 pm before returning to the accesso ShoWare Center on Sunday, January 18 to battle the Empire Strykers at 5:05 pm. Tickets are on sale at https://tacomastars.showare.com/.

1st Quarter Scoring - STL Torrealba-9 (Falsone) 13:48. Penalties - None.

2nd Quarter Scoring - STL Torrealba-10 (unassisted) 5:48; STL Urie-1 (Michaud) 8:46; TAC Ramos-3 (Lima) 8:59; TAC Cox-6 (Ramos) 10:06; STL Eskay-6 (unassisted) 13:30. Penalties - None.

3rd Quarter Scoring - TAC Romero-1 (Jones) 4:30; STL Kristo-3 (unassisted) 8:05; TAC Fernandes-1 (unassisted) 12:00. Penalties - None.

4th Quarter Scoring - STL Kristo-4 (Urie) 8:46; TAC Ramos-4 (unassisted) 11:11; TAC Mendoza-3 (Caceres) 14:57. Penalties - STL Nascimento (bc- GK handball outside the box) 11:10.

OT Scoring - None. Penalties - None.

Shootout Scoring - TAC 1/2 (Ramos); STL 0/3.

Shots - TAC 20; STL 21

Power Play - TAC 0/1; STL 0/1

Fouls - TAC 10; STL 15

Attendance - 1,836

The Stars online team store is now available! Log on to www.tacomastars.com/store today to get fitted with the latest Stars gear!

If your youth team, school, or organization is looking for great opportunity, the Tacoma Stars put the 'fun' in fundraiser! Email Scott@tacomastars.com today for more information.

Images from this story







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.