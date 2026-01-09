Stars Stung by Strykers, Lose 10-3

Nani Mendoza of the Tacoma Stars

ONTARIO, CA. - The Tacoma Stars (4-2-0) played their second road game of the season on Thursday and picked up their second loss of the season, 10-3 to the Empire Strykers (2-5-0) at Toyota Arena Thursday night. The Strykers snapped a five-game losing streak with the win in front of 2,757 fans.

Empire pounced on Tacoma, running out to a 5-0 lead on a pair of goals by Ali Somow, and one each by Marco Fabián, Walter Diaz, and Steven Chavez.

The Stars were able to snap Empire's run when Douglas Lima connected with Eddie Na for a power-play goal with 8:55 left to play in the first half. Less than a minute later, Adrian Correa used a Yahir header pass and one-timed a shot to cut the Empire lead to 5-2 with 8:18 remaining in the half.

Tacoma had their second power play opportunity of the game, but it was the Strykers who would score. Alan Perez's short-handed goal put Empire back in front by four at 6-2 to close out first half scoring.

It was a much slower paced third quarter with Tacoma notching the only goal. Kyle Rivers picked up a loose ball on a Strykers turnover. He sent a pass to Jamael Cox, who buried a shot to make it 6-3 headed to the fourth quarter.

Empire outscored Tacoma 4-0 in the first quarter, and they repeated the feat in the fourth while keeping the Stars off the scoreboard in the final 15 minutes to seal the 10-3 win.

The Stars return to the accesso ShoWare Center on Sunday, January 11 to face the St Louis Ambush at 5:05 pm for Youth Soccer Night. Youth players are encouraged to wear their uniforms as we celebrate the next generation of soccer superstars. Tickets are on sale at https://tacomastars.showare.com/.

1st Quarter Scoring - EMP Fabián-4 (Palmer) 0:38; EMP A. Somow-1 (Palmer) 2:37; EMP Diaz-1 (Mansaray) 4:10; EMP Chavez-1 (Stinson) 7:00. Penalties - None.

2nd Quarter Scoring - EMP A. Somow-2 (Perez) 4:29; TAC Na-2 (Lima) 6:05 pp; TAC Correa-1 (Romero) 6:42; EMP Perez-1 (unassisted) 10:12 sh. Penalties - EMP Diaz (bc- contact above the shoulder/elbow) 5:14; EMP A. Somow (bc- 2-footed tackle) 9:09.

3rd Quarter Scoring - TAC Cox-5 (Rivers) 9:26. Penalties - None.

4th Quarter Scoring - EMP Alami-6 (Palmer) 1:50; EMP Chavez-2 (Powell) 5:01; EMP Mansaray-3 (unassisted) 5:17; EMP I. Somow-2 (Perez) 9:43. Penalties - EMP De Lima (bc- GK handball outside the box) 6:52.

Shots - TAC 21; EMP 29

Power Play - TAC 1/3; EMP 0/0

Fouls - TAC 7; EMP 11

Attendance - 2,757

