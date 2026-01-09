Strykers Dominate Stars, Snap Losing Streak with 10-3 Victory

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers got the proverbial monkey off their backs on Thursday evening, as they snapped their streak of narrow losses with an emphatic 10-3 win over the visiting Tacoma Stars, improving to 2-5-0 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on their Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. The Empire victory was powered by a determined, cohesive team performance and by standout showings from several players.

While defender-midfielder Alan Perez recorded a goal and two assists, backline anchor Robert Palmer kept building his own assists total with another couple of helpers - in addition to making a pair of blocks. Midfielders Ali Somow and Steven Chávez each earned two netters and one assist, and goalkeeper Brian Orozco finished the contest with 11 saves and a 78.6% save percentage.

The Strykers showed they meant business from the get-go, taking the lead 38 seconds into the match on a Marco Fabián tally from Justin Stinson. Recent signing Ali Somow doubled his side's advantage a mere two minutes later, sending a streamer inside the left post on a Palmer restart. It was Somow's maiden goal for the Strykers and in the MASL.

Less than a third of the way into the first quarter, Walter Díaz González opened his account for the season. The former Cuba futsal international made it 3-0 by providing the crucial deflection on a shot by Abdul Mansaray. The hosts had one more in them before the end of the period, Ali Somow adding a helper to his goal and Chávez bagging his first tally of 2025-26.

Empire made it 5-0 early in the second quarter. Perez picked out Ali Somow, who collected his second netter courtesy of an exquisite first touch and a confident finish past onrushing netminder Danny Waltman. The visitors finally pulled a couple of goals back not long thereafter. First, Eddie Na converted from Douglas Lima on a power play. Then, Adrian Correa smashed home a Yahir Romero assist after some indecisive defending by the Strykers.

Tacoma nearly rode its momentum to a third straight tally, but Brian Orozco had other plans. On a shootout opportunity for Nani Mendoza, the Empire backstop stood his ground for an outstanding block.

Instead of seeing its lead cut to two, the home side made it 6-2 at the other end. Playing a man down as a result of the penalty that had brought about the Mendoza shootout chance, the Strykers recorded their first shorthanded goal of the season, Perez smashing the ball underneath the crossbar on an assist by Chávez.

Well past the halfway point of the third period, 'keeper Orozco came up with a spectacular reflex save to keep the Empire advantage at four. Seeing Adrian Correa's rocket from the top of the arc late, the 24-year-old stunned the Stars midfielder by going fully outstretched to his right and parrying the ball wide. However, Orozco was left helpless moments later on a Palmer giveaway in front of his own net, Kyle Rivers intercepting the errand pass and setting up Jamael Cox for a simple finish.

With Tacoma desperate to pull another one back early in the final quarter, netminder Waltman pushed up toward the opposition half but missed a pass of his own, Palmer making up for his previous mistake by finding Mounir Alami, who sent the home fans into a frenzy with a perfectly-placed hit from midfield that settled just under the bar for 7-3. Waltman rushed back to try and make the save but failed to get his hand on the ball despite his best efforts.

Empire found its eighth not long after Alami's netter, as Ant Powell picked out Chávez on a clinical counterattack, allowing his fellow Texas native to tap home from the doorstep. Forward Mansaray then made it 9-3 for the hosts, challenging teammate Alami with his own submission for best goal of the contest. The England native pushed past an opposition player by the boards on the left and drove into the corner before spinning around a defender and sending a right-footed shot into the far-side netting.

The visitors subsequently had another golden chance to score on a shootout, but Strykers 'keeper Orozco added to his fantastic performance by way of a right-handed touch that sent Cox's attempted finish just wide of the frame. The shootout was the result of a handling offense by Empire backstop Claysson De Lima, who had been called into action outside the penalty area - moments after entering the turf for his first appearance of an injury-riddled 2025-26 thus far.

The Strykers completed their dozen on a quality conversion by forward Isaak Somow, the brother of midfielder Ali Somow. Streaking down the right, the Kenyan American was released into space by Perez and made it 10-3 by roofing his powerful shot from a difficult angle.

Next up for Empire are back-to-back away games at St. Louis and at Tacoma on January 16 and 18, respectively. Head Coach Onua Obasi's men return home for a clash with rivals San Diego Sockers on Thursday, January 22.







