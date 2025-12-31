Stars Shut out in San Diego

Published on December 31, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA. - The Tacoma Stars (3-1-0) faced their first road test of the season at Frontwave Arena and were shut out by the San Diego Sockers (2-1-1) 8-0, as Boris Pardo completed his first career clean sheet in goal in front of 3,743 fans Tuesday night.

Pardo stopped 10 shots on the night and picked up an assist as he recorded his MASL record 139th career win. The San Diego defense also showed up for Pardo, blocking eight of Tacoma's 18 shots in the win.

While the Tacoma offense was held off the scoreboard, the Sockers benefitted from Charlie Gonzalez and Sebastian Mendez. Mendez's three goals featured an even-strength, short-handed, and power-play variety, all in the first 30 minutes of play.

The Stars return to the accesso ShoWare Center on Sunday, January 4 to face the Sockers at 5:05 pm for Latin Heritage Night. Tickets are on sale at https://tacomastars.showare.com/ and fans can save 50% by using the code Stars50 at checkout.

1st Quarter Scoring - SD Bond 4 (Gonzalez) 8:27; SD Mendez 1 (Pacheco) 9:42; SD Gonzalez (Chiles) 12:15. Penalties - None.

2nd Quarter Scoring - SD Gonzalez 6 (Morgan) 7:10; SD Mendez 2 (Pacheco) 9:57 sh; SD Mendez 3 (Gonzalez) 12:37 pp. Penalties - TAC John (bc- holding) 2:54; SD (bc- too many men) 8:34; TAC Hanson (bc- tripping) 12:28; SD Gonzalez (bc- tripping) 13:23.

3rd Quarter Scoring - SD Ruggles 2 (unassisted) 10:13. Penalties - None.

4th Quarter Scoring - SD Gonzalez 7 (Pardo) 1:19. Penalties - None.

Shots - TAC 18; SD 17

Power Play - TAC 0/2; SD 1/2

Fouls - TAC 7; SD 13

The Stars online team store is now available! Log on to www.tacomastars.com/store today to get fitted with the latest Stars gear!

If your youth team, school, or organization is looking for great opportunity, the Tacoma Stars put the 'fun' in fundraiser! Email Scott@tacomastars.com today for more information.

Stay up to date with the Stars by following them on Twitter (@TacomaStarsSC) or Instagram (Instagram.com/thetacomastars), and by liking the team on Facebook (FB.com/TacomaStars).







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.