Overtime Win Makes It a Happy New Year's Eve for the St. Louis Ambush

Published on December 31, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush closed out 2025 by pulling off a 5-4 overtime victory over the Kansas City Comets at The Family Arena on New Year's Eve. The win improved the Ambush to 3-3-1 on the season, while Kansas City dropped to 6-3-0.

Kansas City went on a power play in the fourth minute of the match when St. Louis was called for too many men on the field, but the Ambush managed to kill off the penalty without the Comets scoring. Neither team found the back of the net during the first quarter.

The second quarter would not be a repeat of the first, as goals came early and often. The Ambush got on the board first with goals less than a minute apart, courtesy of Lucas Almeida and Will Eskay. Robert Palmer answered for the Comets in the fourth minute. Robert Kristo got one back for the Ambush in the fifth minute, followed by Dominic Francis for the Comets 33 seconds later for a 3-2 score that would stand until the halftime break.

Kansas City drew even in the ninth minute of the third quarter on a restart goal by Francis. St. Louis regained the lead in the twelfth minute when a loose ball bounced around in front of the goal mouth until Axel Chakounte pounded it in. The Ambush took a 4-3 lead into the final frame.

The Comets knotted the score again (4-4) in the third minute of the fourth quarter when Francis completed the hat trick. The remainder of the period saw no scoring from either team, sending the contest into sudden-death overtime.

In the fifth minute of overtime, Eskay went on a long run, weaving his way around multiple Comets players, before passing to Randy Martinez, who put his shot on target for the game-winning overtime goal and the 5-4 Ambush win.

Next, the Ambush will kick off 2026 with the final regular season meeting with the Comets. The two teams will clash Sunday, January 4, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. CT. at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. The next Ambush home game is slated for Friday, January 16, 2026 when the Empire Strykers come to town for a 7:05 p.m. first kick at The Family Arena.

Ambush season, group and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are now on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.