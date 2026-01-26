Stars Sweep Utica City FC in Weekend Doubleheader

Published on January 26, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

KENT, WA - The Tacoma Stars (7-4-0) faced the Utica City FC (3-5-2) in a pair of games over the weekend and swept the visitors to improve their home record to 7-1-0 on the season. Tacoma topped Utica 7-6 in an overtime thriller on Saturday before picking up an 8-6 win on Sunday.

In all, 10 different Tacoma players scored goals in the two games, including eight on Sunday. Logan Jones led the Stars with a five-point weekend with two goals and three assists.

Team captain, Alex Caceres notched his 200th career MASL point in Saturday's win and scored two goals with two assists in the series.

Stars goalkeeper Luis Birrueta was credited with the win in both games, making a number of stellar saves, ending the weekend with 30 stops.

The Stars will go on the road for their next two games before returning to the accesso ShoWare Center to host the Milwaukee Wave on February 15 at 5:05 pm.

