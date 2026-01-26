Empire Defeats League Leaders 10-6 for Third Straight Win

Published on January 26, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire strykers rode their recent momentum to a third straight victory on Sunday evening, defeating the first-place Kansas City Comets 10-6 in front of 3,862 at Ontario's Toyota Arena. The Southern Californians improved to 5-6-0 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on their Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign, courtesy of an inspired second quarter, in which they outscored their opposition from the Midwest 6-0.

Abdul Mansaray and Steven Chávez spearheaded the attacking outburst against the Comets, contributing two goals and an assist each. Claysson De Lima had a standout showing in net, making 11 saves and putting up a 78.6% save percentage.

After a fiercely contested and scoreless opening period, the home side jumped out on top early in the second, Ant Powell sending a curling effort into the upper right corner from just outside the penalty area. Justin Stinson doubled the advantage just over halfway through the quarter. On a clever Marco Fabián assist off the boards on the left, the St. Louis native took one touch before blasting the ball underneath the crossbar by way of an irresistible half-volley.

The Strykers made it 3-0 moments later, Chávez burying the rebound after Powell had his initial effort parried by netminder Phillip Ejimadu. Stinson then made it it four on a gorgeous individual play inside the final third of the period. The midfielder played the ball to himself off the boards on the left and took a couple more touches before slotting it inside the far post from a difficult angle. Empire made it 5-0 less than a minute from the break, Chávez unselfishly setting up Mansaray on a textbook counterattack.

Anyone who thought they had witnessed the final tally of the half would be sorely mistaken. With less than five seconds left, Alan Perez picked up the ball on the left and saw an opportunity. The area native drove inside and put his laces through it, sending an absolute thunderbolt past the fully outstretched Ejimadu and inside the right post for a true buzzer beater. When Perez's shot crossed the line, there was exactly half of one second left on the clock.

Following intermission, the Strykers picked up where they had left off, Mansaray forcing his side's seventh early in the third quarter. The London native applied pressure by the boards on the left and managed to win the ball, followed by a determined sprint toward the goal and a powerful finish past the onrushing Ejimadu for 7-0. Kansas City finally pulled one back just over a minute later, as Letsia Thetsane scored on a helper by Ali Alomari. Defender Thetsame would later make it two straight for the Comets, burying a Christian Anderaos assist.

Crucially, the Strykers interrupted the visitors' momentum inside the closing third of the period. Captain Robert Palmer found Walter Díaz González on the left, and the former Cuba futsal international faked out a defender before firing home for 8-2. The 29-year-old Díaz González completed his brace early in the final quarter, bagging his side's ninth by converting from Polo Hernandez. Kansas City's Thetsane then put a bow on his hat trick, as he rifled a low long-range effort off the inside of the right post on a helper by Michael Lenis.

Empire reestablished its previous edge at 10-3 not long thereafter, Chávez being credited with the netter as his dangerous shot from the right was touched home by a Kansas City defender at the far post. The Comets subsequently cut their deficit back to six. Zach Reget collected the ball from Marcel Berry on the left and smashed an excellent finish inside the left upright. The Comets would make it three unanswered on another one from Reget and an additional netter by Rian Marques. Both of the two final goals came with the visitors fielding six attackers.

After Reget tallied from Marques, Brazilian Marques rounded out the final score at 10-6, bagging his own netter by converting from Ignacio Flores with just over a minute left to play.

The Empire Strykers next travel to Kansas City for a January 30 rematch with the MASL title contenders, followed by an away meeting with the Baltimore Blast two days later. Head Coach Onua Obasi's side returns home for a clash with Utica City FC on Thursday, February 5. Tickets are available.







