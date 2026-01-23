Empire Downs Sockers 9-5 for Emotional Breakout Win

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers played arguably the best game of their Major Arena Soccer (MASL) campaign on Thursday evening, celebrating an empathic 9-5 home win over rivals San Diego Sockers that provided an emotional lift to a side which not long ago lost five straight nailbiters. With the victory, Empire improved to 4-5-0 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on the season and gave itself a major emotional boost ahead of back-to-back meetings with another championship contender, the Kansas City Comets.

Three Strykers players enjoyed breakout performances in the clash with the Sockers. After the trio had struggled to put up points in the opening eight fixtures of 2025-26, Walter Díaz led the charge with three goals and one assist while Justin Stinson and Mounir Alami earned a goal and two helpers each. Forward Abdul Mansaray did not record any points in the contest, but three blocks to his name were indicative of the team's strong collective performance on defense.

Empire bagged the early lead courtesy of a beautiful counterattack involving Marco Fabián, Stinson and Alami. FIFA World Cup veteran Fabián picked out fellow midfielder Stinson on the right, and the St. Louis native's pass to the back post was tapped home by Moroccan Alami. The visitors leveled the match on an unlucky touch by Robert Palmer, as he attempted to intervene on a centering ball by Sebastian Mendez, only to redirect the ball into his own net.

The home side reclaimed the edge inside the final third of the opening period, Díaz making it 2-1 by smashing home a Polo Hernandez restart. San Diego would again tie the match before the end of the quarter, as Luis Moralez scored on a direct free kick from the left.

Empire grabbed yet another lead in the second period. Justin Stinson took full advantage of Sockers backstop Boris Pardo being screened, as he received the ball from Díaz and banked on the element of surprise, firing a right-footed rocket into the far-side netting from the yellow line on the left. Yet again, San Diego bounced back to level the match. Mendez rifled a shot inside the right post with his own rocket from the yellow line, making it 3-3. Ex-Strykers man Leonardo De Oliveira provided the helper on the play.

Despite the repeated setbacks, the Empire players kept their heads up, and they were rewarded with their fourth go-ahead goal shortly after the break. Ali Somow collected a pass by Alan Perez on the right and dribbled past another former Strykers ace, Gabriel Costa, before sending a low driven shot off the inside of the near post and into the back of the net. The crowd at Toyota Arena nearly saw the Sockers even the score once more, as Adrian Reyes smashed a volleyed effort off the underside of the crossbar.

The away side did make it 4-4 early in the closing quarter, rookie Reyes this time displaying perfect aim as he converted an assist by indoor legend Kraig Chiles.

Empire demonstrated tremendous resilience, jumping back on top for a fifth time. Having been found by Alami, Fabián won a duel against another legendary forward, Nick Perera, and blasted a right-footed attempt into the far-side upper ninety from the left side of the box. To the dismay of the Strykers faithful, Chiles would find the same upper corner at the other end moments later. The 41-year-old left 'keeper Brian Orozco without a chance from the penalty spot, Hernandez having brought about the free look by committing a handling offense inside the box.

With the contest level at 5-5 nearly two thirds into the final period, Empire found the winner on the game's best individual play. Having been picked out by Stinson, former Cuba futsal international Díaz gave the opposition defense nightmares with his footwork, creating just enough space for a bullet inside the near post that left veteran netminder Boris Pardo helpless. The hosts finally pulled away with less than four minutes left to play, Alami providing the helper and Díaz completing his hat trick by smashing home from the doorstep for 7-5.

With San Diego fielding six attackers late in the match, the Strykers added two more to truly turn the occasion into a party. After Steven Chávez passed into the open net on an assist by Perez, Palmer connected with Hernandez, who found the unguarded goal by way of a precision ball from inside his own half. The tally rounded out the final score at 9-5.

The Empire Strykers next host first-place Kansas City this coming Sunday, January 25.







