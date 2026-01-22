Strykers Launch Broadcast Partnership with KVCR Public Media

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced a new broadcast partnership with KVCR Public Media that will bring the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world to viewers across the Inland Empire. The partnership, which will see five 2025-26 Strykers home games streamed on KVCR - the region's PBS television station (channel 24) - launches tonight with one of the league's most anticipated matchups, as Empire hosts two-time champion San Diego Sockers in a Southern California rivalry clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Additional broadcasts are set for February 5 (vs. Utica), February 19 (vs. Baltimore), March 5 (vs. San Diego) and March 12 (vs. Tacoma).

The strategic collaboration reflects a shared commitment to serving the Inland Empire through accessible programming, local storytelling and community connection. By teaming up with KVCR, the Strykers will expand the club's reach while highlighting the region's growing professional sports presence on a trusted public media platform.

"Partnering with KVCR allows us to connect with fans in a meaningful and inclusive way," said Empire Strykers Managing Partner Jeff Burum. "This collaboration is about visibility, accessibility and pride in our region. We're excited to work with a local institution that shares our passion for doing good in the community, fostering a sense of pride, and bringing people together through sport."

KVCR viewers will be able to watch Empire Strykers broadcasts on Channel 24 KVCR PBS via over-the-air antenna and participating cable providers. Fans can also stream matches through KVCR on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Amazon Prime Channels, DirecTV Stream and the PBS app, ensuring broad access across platforms at home or on the go.

"PBS was created as a public-serving network, and that mission includes uplifting the people, stories and passions that define our local communities," said Connie Leyva, Executive Director of KVCR Public Media. "Soccer is a truly global sport, but its heartbeat is local - played, supported and celebrated right here in the Inland Empire. We are thrilled to partner with the Empire Strykers to bring this exciting, fast-growing sport to our viewers and to showcase the talent and energy of professional athletics in our region."

In addition to the televised broadcasts, the partnership includes a special KVCR Partner Theme Night hosted by the Strykers on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Toyota Arena in Ontario. Empire will face the Baltimore Blast during an evening focused on community engagement, offering KVCR members and others a unique opportunity to connect with station staff, celebrate public media, and support professional sports in the Inland Empire.







