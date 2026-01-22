St. Louis Ambush Battle Milwaukee in Home-And-Away Series this Weekend

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have a busy weekend ahead, with two games in as many days against the Milwaukee Wave. On Saturday, January 24, the Ambush host the Wave at 4:05 p.m. CST at The Family Arena. Action then sifts to Milwaukee for a rematch on Sunday, January 25, 2026 at 3:05 p.m. CST at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Milwaukee comes into the weekend with a 6-2-2 (wins-losses-overtime losses) record and presently enjoys second place in the Major Arena Soccer League standings. St. Louis enters the weekend at 5-3-2 and in sixth place.

This weekend's games represent the second and third of four meetings between the Ambush and Wave slated for the 2025-26 regular season. The Ambush defeated the Wave 7-6 in overtime in the first encounter on December 14, 2025 at The Family Arena. St. Louis is coming off a 4-2 victory over the Empire Strykers in their most recent outing, while Milwaukee lost 7-5 to the Kansas City Comets their last time out. Both teams have won three of their last five games. Sunday's duel is also the twelfth game of the season for each time, marking the halfway point in their regular season schedule.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday at The Family Arena will be treated to a free rally towel.

Ahead of this weekend's action, the Ambush announced the signing of goalkeeper Eduardo "Pollo" Cortes for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Cortes is a veteran of five MASL seasons and previously played with the Ambush during the 2021-22 and 2024-25 seasons. He also previously spent time with the Mesquite/Texas Outlaws and San Diego Sockers.

Following this weekend's pair of matches, the Ambush will next see action on Saturday, February 7 when they host the Tacoma Stars at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Family Arena.

Ambush season, group and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are now on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







