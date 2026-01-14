St. Louis Ambush Host Empire Strykers Friday at Family Arena

Saint Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush host the Empire Strykers Friday, January 16, 2026 at 7:05 p.m. CST at The Family Arena. The Ambush come into the weekend with a 4-3-2 (wins-losses-overtime losses) record, while the Strykers are 2-5-0.

Friday's contest is the second of four meetings between the Ambush and Strykers during the 2025-26 season. The Ambush defeated the Strykers 5-4 in the first encounter between the two teams on December 19 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Friday's match is the only one this weekend for the Ambush, and the first of two for the Strykers, who battle the Tacoma Stars on Sunday.

The Ambush are coming off a frustrating loss to the Tacoma Stars on January 11, losing 7-6 in a shootout after holding a lead well into the fourth quarter. St. Louis has won two of their last five games. Empire is coming off a win over those same Stars on January 8 at home and have won one of their last five. The Ambush hold a slight edge playing on the carpet at The Family Arena, where they are 2-1-1, while the Strykers are 1-3-0 on the road.

Following Friday's game, the Ambush will host the Milwaukee Wave on Saturday, Januiary 24 at 4:05 p.m. CST at The Family Arena.

