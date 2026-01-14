MASL Launches New Original Show, Soccer Signal

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) is proud to announce the launch of a new original program on MASLtv, Soccer Signal, a bi-weekly show designed to dive deeper into the tactics, data, and decision-making that shape the indoor game.

Hosted by MASL staff writer Joseph Reina and veteran indoor and futsal goalkeeping coach Mark Litton, Soccer Signal will air every other Thursday starting tomorrow on MASLtv. The show will deliver in-depth data analysis, comprehensive game and tactical breakdowns, and exclusive interviews with coaches from around the league, offering fans a smarter, more nuanced way to follow the sport.

Blending Reina's analytical and storytelling approach with Litton's decades of experience "between the pipes," Soccer Signal provides perspectives from both sides of the glass-the analytical press box and the technical coaching floor. Each episode will unpack trends across the MASL, spotlight strategic adjustments, and explore how coaching philosophies translate into results on the field.

"Alongside a legend like Mark Litton, it's an honor to explore the numbers and nuance as we learn what wins indoor soccer games," said Reina. "Additionally, I'm excited to bring our conversations with coaches from the locker rooms to you, the fans, as we go inside the mind of an MASL tactician."

Soccer Signal is proudly sponsored by Soccer Post, continuing its commitment to supporting soccer at every level and enhancing the fan experience. Fans can watch Soccer Signal on MASLtv beginning Thursday, January 15 with new episodes premiering every other Thursday.

