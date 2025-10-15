Stars Host Baltimore Blast December 13 and 14
Published on October 15, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Tacoma Stars News Release


TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars will kick off their 2025-26 MASL season with a weekend doubleheader with the Baltimore Blast. Opening Night is Saturday, December 13 at 6:05 pm with a rematch scheduled for Sunday, December 14 at 5:05 pm.

This will be the 12th season the Stars will compete in the MASL since joining the league during the 2014-15 campaign.

Although single-game and season tickets will not go on sale in full until after the schedule is released, fans can secure season tickets with a $50 deposit by visiting www.tacomastars.showare.com.

