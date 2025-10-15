Stars Host Baltimore Blast December 13 and 14

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars will kick off their 2025-26 MASL season with a weekend doubleheader with the Baltimore Blast. Opening Night is Saturday, December 13 at 6:05 pm with a rematch scheduled for Sunday, December 14 at 5:05 pm.

This will be the 12th season the Stars will compete in the MASL since joining the league during the 2014-15 campaign.

