Welcome Back, Douglas Lima

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have announced the return of midfielder Douglas Lima to the team ahead of the 2025-26 MASL season. Lima last played with the Stars and in the League during the COVID-shortened 2021 season. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Lima, a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and fan favorite, will be in his third season with the Stars and sixth in the MASL. Before joining Tacoma for the 2019-20 campaign, he spent two seasons with the Ontario Fury and one with the Turlock Express.

In 18 regular-season games and two playoff appearances with Tacoma, Lima has eight goals and an assist. In 62 career games, he has tallied 26 goals and 10 assists.

Lima is known for the spark he brings to his team, and head coach Adam Becker welcomes his return.

Becker said, "I'm excited to have Douglas Lima coming back to the Stars. Douglas is a dynamic player who brings creativity and energy to our attack. We're lucky to have him, and I'm confident he'll make a big impact for us this season."

The Stars will kick off their home schedule on Saturday, December 13 at the accesso ShoWare Center with a 6:05 pm start time. Opening Night's opponent and the remainder of the 2025-26 schedule are expected to be released soon.

